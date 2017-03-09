South Bay Community Calendar 3-9-2017

Friday, March 10

Survivorship

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) host Donald Abrams, MD, expert in integrative oncology. Abrams will discuss lifestyle interventions and integrative oncology to support cancer survivors through active treatment, help ensure durable remissions and long term survivorship. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call 310-376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Four incredible women

Switzer Learning Center’s South Bay Women of the Year Luncheon. Honor four dedicated, hardworking and generous women who have left indelible marks in the South Bay. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance. For tickets contact Ruben Barajas at (310) 328-3611 or visit switzercenter.org

Saturday, March 11

I love a parade

The 23rd Annual Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Over 100 local businesses, civic organizations and school marching bands will take part in the seven block parade down Pier Avenue. 11 a.m. The parade begins at the staging area near City Hall on Valley Drive, makes a left onto Pier Avenue and ends at the corner of Hermosa Avenue and 10th Street. hbchamber.net/pages/st-patricks-day-parade1.

Guided Nature Walk

Explore the preserve and demonstration garden followed by a visit to the tide pools at Royal Palms State Beach. Free and open to the public. 2 p.m. White Point/Royal Palms, 1600 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. For more information, contact (310) 541-7613 ext. 201 or sign up at pvplc.org/_events/NatureWalkRSVP.asp.

Hang 10 Book Club

Monthly book club for 2nd/3rd graders at the Manhattan Beach Library. Copies of this month’s selection, Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, should be available in the Children’s Section. 3:30 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Contact Melissa McCollum, mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov or 310-545-8595, for more info.

What’s for dinner?

The Torrance Firefighters Association presents the 46th Annual Spaghetti Dinner. Bring the whole family to enjoy all the spaghetti you like and feel great about it later. All proceeds benefit the Alisa Ann Ruch California Burn Foundation Summer Camp for burn patients. Adults $6; $4 for children under age 8 and available at the door. 4:30 – 8 p.m. Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd, Torrance. For more information, call (310) 781-7000.

Sunday, March 12

Race for the green

Village Runner 14th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K. Held in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village, the event is expected to draw an estimated 1,500 runners and walkers. 8 a.m. Riviera Village, 1811 S. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach. Sign up at villagerunner.com. Questions contact Nicca Panggat at (818) 648-1956 email: niccapanggat@gmail.com.

High Flyin’

43rd Festival of the Kite presented by the Redondo Pier Association and Sunshine Kite Co. Colorful and unique kites, prizes are awarded for the best handmade kite, best ground display, highest flying kite, and youngest flyer of the day. Noon-5 p.m. Free.(310) 372-0308 or visit redondopier.com.

Young Scientists Symposium

Young scientists get to show off what they learned during their research in the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Aquatic Nursery. Past Young Scientists make presentations of where they are today. Free. 3 – 7 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. RSVP to Kiersten Darrow (310) 548-7562 x204. cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Oh Denny-boy

Tennor Dennis McNeil and keyboard player Ed Martel present their annual St. Patrick Celebration concert at Live at the Lounge (next door to the Comedy and Magic club). 7:30 p.m. @20. 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets visit ComedyAndMagicClub.com.

Tuesday, March 14

To your health

Beach Cities Health District’s Blue Zones Project monthly social hour Wine @ Five. Studies show that for people who have a healthy relationship with alcohol, enjoying a glass of wine rich in artery-scrubbing flavonoids can benefit the health of the mind and body. The first glass of wine is $5, plus discounted appetizers. Second Story Restaurant, The Belamar Hotel, 3501 N. Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach. For future Wine @ Five events go to bchd.org/wine-five.

Library Yoga

Slow easy flow with local yoga teacher Anne Spinner at the Manhattan Beach Library. 7 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave.

Manhattan Beach. Contact Melissa McCollum, mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov or 310-545-8595, for more info.

Wednesday, March 15

Teen activities

For grades 6th – 12th. Make a craft and enjoy snacks with friends at the Redondo Main Library. 3:30 p.m. 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, 2nd floor Conference Room.Teen & Adult Information Desk @ 310/318-0675 option 5 for more info.

A 10 foot giant

To honor National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Torrance Memorial Medical Center will host a 10-foot tall, giant inflatable interactive colon exhibit that displays various stages of colorectal diseases. The Colon Cancer Alliance’s Big Colon Tour is sponsored by Bayer. From 5:30 – 7 p.m. a mini resource fair will also offer take-home screening tests to the first 200 attendees. From 7 – 9 p.m. experts will discuss prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer at the Miracle of Living “Trust Your Gut: Let’s Talk About Colorectal Cancer Prevention” health lecture. Torrance Memorial Medical Center Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Free. No reservations required. Call (310) 517-4711 for more information.

