South Bay arts calendar for March 9 to 15

Thursday, March 9

We are what we look like

Speaker Jes Baker leads the discussion “Changing the World, Love Your Body: The Social Impact of Body Love” at 7 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Her talk explores the state of current body image issues. Tickets, $24. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Friday, March 10

It put Philly on the map

Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and James Stewart star in “The Philadelphia Story,” screening at 8:15 on Friday and Saturday, plu 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Online gaming as theater

“She Kills Monsters,” a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, was written by Qui Nguyen, and it’s being performed this Friday and Saturday, as well as next Friday and Saturday, at 8 p.m., plus Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., in the University Theatre at Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. Parking in Lot 3 is $6. Tickets, $15 general; $10 students, seniors. (310) 243-3589 or go to csudh.edu/theatre/tickets.

Tunnel down to enchantment

Palos Intermediate School is dishing up a production of “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.,” and it’s taking place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., plus Saturday at 2 p.m. For tickets, email seakingdrama@gmail.com.

Saturday, March 11

Art? What we’re here for

The Friends of Redondo Beach Art are having a membership drive event from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. It’s $25. The group helps promote the CA 101 art exhibition and TEDx Redondo Beach salon events. More at friendsredondobeacharts.org.

Comedy’s funny farm

April’s Fools Comedy Improv Troupe presents “March of Stage!” at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Rick Ramirez directs. Audience suggestions are turned into comedy on stage. May be a tad too edgy for those under 18. Tickets, $10 general; $8 for the walking-with-a-cane generation. (310) 318-1705.

A kid’s point of view

“Story Pirates,” takes place at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, and professional improvisers and musicians take stories written by elementary children and then enliven them. It shows children that their little ideas can also get the big treatment. Tickets, $20, $15, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org or storypirates.org.

All over the musical map

The El Camino College Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dane Teter, performs at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium, located on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They’ll perform “The Beatlecracker Suite” by Arthur Wilkinson, “The Lost World” by John Williams, and the “Video Games Live Suite” by Ralph Ford. Vocalist Pat Thomas and the saxophonists Lorenzo Ferrero and Anibal Seminario are featured.Tickets,$10. Call(800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Fill up on it, sonny

The 46th Annual Spaghetti Dinner, presented by the Torrance Firefighters Association, takes place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in the Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. It’s all you can eat, with proceeds going to the Alisa Ann Ruch California Burn Foundation Summer Camp for burn patients. Tickets, $6 adults; $4 children under 8 (at the door). Call (310) 781-7000.

Sunday, March 12

Echoes of Mardi Gras

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club, presenting Dixieland and traditional jazz in a live music format, meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Avenue I, Redondo Beach. The Mardi Gras party features The Cherry Willow Jazz Band. Admission, $8 members; $12 non-members; $10 if you’re from another jazz club. (310) 376-2591.

Something special on the hill

Under the direction of Frances Steiner, the Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay performs at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre in Rolling Hills Estates. The featured soloists: L.A. Phil’s concertmaster, Martin Chalifour, and the COSB’s principle oboist, Joseph Stone. The program contains works by Stravinsky and J.S. Bach, plus a new composition by Cantor Stephen Richards. A preview talk by Chuck Klaus is set for 7:15 p.m. Tickets, $63. Call (310) 544-0403 ext. 221. More information on the website, if you go to palosverdes.com/chamberorchestra.

We’ll be lured by the sound

Trio Ondine, with Boglárka Kiss on flute, Alma Fernandez on viola, and Alison Bjorkedal on harp, performs at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. The program includes the “Petite Suite for Flute, Viola, and Harp,” by André Jolivet, “Gwinna,” by Dave Volpe, and the “Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp,” by Claude Debussy. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Heartbreaking

“Madame Butterfly,” Puccini’s tragic story about East meeting West, screens as part of the San Francisco Opera series at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Soprano Patricia Racette (currently Salome at LA Opera) stars as Cio-Cio-San. Tickets, $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

The man behind Mickey

“The Perfect American,” a new opera by Philip Glass receiving its U.S. premiere, is being presented by Long Beach Opera and performed on Sunday at 2:30 p.m and next Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m., in the Terrace Theater, 300 Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Andreas Mitisek, it explores, in fictional scenes, what may have transpired in the life and mind of Walt Disney during his final days. Tickets, $49 to $150. Call (562) 470-7464 or go to longbeachopera.org/tickets.

Tuesday, March 14

Done, right before your eyes

Presented by the Torrance Artists Guild, artist Buena Johnson does a live portrait drawing at 7 p.m. in the Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance.

Irish eyes

TJ Brinjak performs from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s, 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Half of the tip jar goes to Hermosa Beach Friends of the Park. (310) 379-6171. ER

