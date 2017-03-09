Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best Orthodontist: Summer Orthodontics

“Dr. Summer” represents the best of all aspects of her profession: technical expertise, warm, personalized attention, tireless pursuit of the latest advances in orthodontics, and most of all, great results. Dr. Summer offers metal braces, clear braces and hidden braces, as well as the Invisalign and Invisalign Teen systems, which allow patients to straighten their teeth without braces. Her orthodontic office was one of the first to earn a prestigious LEEDS certification for environmentally friendly practices. And Dr. Summer is a true local. The California native married her husband at American Martyrs Church, and they are raising two daughters and a son in the South Bay.

Summer Blake DDS, MS – Summer Orthodontics

451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Suite D-224.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 545-0770.

summerorthodontics.com

Runner-Up: Beach Braces

220 N. Aviation Blvd., Suite A

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 379-0006.

beachbraces.org

