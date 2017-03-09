Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best Bank: Chase Bank

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Chase Bank’s downtown
Hermosa Beach crew Raquel Roman, David Eguiguren, Julian Mangine, Erica Rivera-Ruiz, Tuyet Jerald, Diana Neilson, Bert Quinones, Sokhary Ashe and Jason Zivich.

“I think our customers appreciate our friendly customer service and innovative products., said Erica Rivera-Ruiz, general manager of Chase Bank in Hermosa Beach. “At our on site ATMs, for example, you can withdraw cash in unusual dominations, like $1, $5 and $100. We have wealth management professionals here to help customers who need advice on investment strategies. We have mortgage bankers available to assist in the home buying process. Our business bankers are here helping local small business owners. Chase is committed to this community.”

Chase Bank

For locations visit chase.com

Runner-Up: Wells Fargo

For locations visit wellsfargo.com

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login