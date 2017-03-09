Best Bank: Chase Bank

“I think our customers appreciate our friendly customer service and innovative products., said Erica Rivera-Ruiz, general manager of Chase Bank in Hermosa Beach. “At our on site ATMs, for example, you can withdraw cash in unusual dominations, like $1, $5 and $100. We have wealth management professionals here to help customers who need advice on investment strategies. We have mortgage bankers available to assist in the home buying process. Our business bankers are here helping local small business owners. Chase is committed to this community.”

Chase Bank

For locations visit chase.com

Runner-Up: Wells Fargo

For locations visit wellsfargo.com

