Best Chiropractor: Derek Levy, DC

Contrary to popular belief, most of the back, neck and headache problems chiropractors treat aren’t the result of physical trauma. It’s stress, according to Hermosa Beach chiropractor Derek Levy. “We carry our stress in our neck, shoulders and mid back,” he explained, hunching his shoulders forward to illustrate how it happens.

“Chiropractors work with three basic parts of the body – bones, nerves and muscles,” he explained.

“When a bone is out of place, it can pinch a nerve, causing pain. Then the muscles spasms as they work to hold the bones in place.”

“All a chiropractor does is put the bone back in place, so the body can heal.”

Levy compared a pinched nerve to a garden hose with a kink in it.

“If the hose gets pinched, the flowers wilt. If nerves gets pinched, patients experience numbness and pain.”

“When I fix something, I get the credit, but it’s mostly the body’s amazing healing powers that are responsible,” he said.

One of the headache problems Levy commonly deals with is insurance paperwork. Though most insurance policies cover chiropractic treatments, the paperwork can be so burdensome that some chiropractors won’t take insurance. It’s a headache Levy said that he welcomes. He takes insurance.

Derek V. Levy, DC

950 Aviation Blvd.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 379-0503

drderekleby.com

Runner-Up: Bates Chiropractic

1218 Highland Ave.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 545-4188.

chiromanhattanbeach.com

