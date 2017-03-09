Best Dentist: Hermosa Smiles Dentistry
Best Dentist
Hermosa Smiles Dentistry
Patients, even some dental-phobics can relax under the attentive care, professional work and budget consciousness of Hermosa Smiles. The dentists make use of advanced technologies, such as digital X-rays and single-visit crowns, as they continue to streamline the procedures and reduce their invasiveness. They offer everything from routine checkups to crowns, fillings, root canals, teeth whitening and veneers, and oral surgeries,including the removal of wisdom teeth. Hermosa Smiles is also available for emergencies.
Hermosa Smile
Plaza Hermosa
1559 Pacific Coast Hwy., #101.
Hermosa Beach.
(310) 372-7686.
hermosasmilesdentistry.com
Runner-Up: Beach Teeth
451 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Manhattan Beach.
(310) 545-4440.
