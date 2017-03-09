Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  

Best Dentist: Hermosa Smiles Dentistry

Best Dentist

Hermosa Smiles Dentistry

Patients, even some dental-phobics can relax under the attentive care, professional work and budget consciousness of Hermosa Smiles. The dentists make use of advanced technologies, such as digital X-rays and single-visit crowns, as they continue to streamline the procedures and reduce their invasiveness. They offer everything from routine checkups to crowns, fillings, root canals, teeth whitening and veneers, and oral surgeries,including the removal of wisdom teeth. Hermosa Smiles is also available for emergencies.

Hermosa Smile

Plaza Hermosa

1559 Pacific Coast Hwy., #101.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 372-7686.

hermosasmilesdentistry.com

Runner-Up: Beach Teeth

451 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 545-4440.

by Kevin Cody

by Kevin Cody

