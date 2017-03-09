Best Kids Birthday Party, Land Camp: AdventurePlex

Fresh Brothers pizza, a custom designed, Torrance Bakery birthday cake and the run of the Adventure Room play structure should be sufficient to convince any parent to let AdventurePlex host their children’s birthday parties. But AdventurePlex also handles invitations, thank you notes and goodie bags. A more extended AdventurePlex adventure is their American Camp Association accredited camp for kids 4 to 12. Their five-level play structure includes sports courts, two 35-foot high rock walls and a high ropes course. Activities include rock climbing, arts and crafts, music appreciation and other skill-building, self-esteem and social developmental activities.

AdventurePlex

1701 Marine Ave.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 546-7708.

Adventureplex.org

Land camp runner-up: Rolling Hills Country Day School

26444 Crenshaw Blvd.

Palos Verdes Peninsula.

(310) 377-4848.

Rhcds.com

Birthday Party runner-Up: My Gym

1836 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 796-1300.

1216 Beryl St.

Redondo Beach.

(310) 318-2288.

Mygym.org

