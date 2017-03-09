Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody

Best Kids Indoor Play Place: My Gym

My Gym exercies children’s physical and social muscles.

My Gym offers programs for kids six weeks through 10 years to help them develop physically, cognitively, and emotionally. Their programs focus on growth in all three categories because they view each step of development in these areas as “building blocks” toward becoming a happy, healthy, well-adjusted human being. Classes incorporate music, dance, gymnastics and sports. In addition to its Manhattan Beach location, My Gym’s programs have been developed at over 100 locations in over 30 countries.

My Gym

1836 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 796-1300.

1216 Beryl St.

Redondo Beach.

(310) 318-2288.

Mygym.org

Runner-Up: AdventurePlex

1701 Marine Ave.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 546-7708.

Adventureplex.org

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

