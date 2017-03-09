Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best Dermotologist: Dr. Ashley Magovern

People in the sun-splashed South Bay are fortunate to have noted dermatologist Dr. Ashley Magovern right in their backyard. Magovern, who has worked alongside world-renowned dermatologist Howard Murad and authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, provides state-of-the-art skin care with compassionate attention in the modern, yet intimate, environment of Manhattan Dermatology. Magovern, fellow dermatologist Nina Desai and the rest of the team offer a wide range of state-of-the-art dermatology and esthetician surfaces, making their office the place “where you go to glow.”

Magovern Ashley MD

Manhattan Dermatology

400 S Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 205.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 546-1188.

manhattan-dermatology.com

Runner-Up: Scott C Rackett, MD

Manhattan Beach Dermatology

2809 N Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 802-8180

bderm.com

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

