Best Dermotologist: Dr. Ashley Magovern
People in the sun-splashed South Bay are fortunate to have noted dermatologist Dr. Ashley Magovern right in their backyard. Magovern, who has worked alongside world-renowned dermatologist Howard Murad and authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, provides state-of-the-art skin care with compassionate attention in the modern, yet intimate, environment of Manhattan Dermatology. Magovern, fellow dermatologist Nina Desai and the rest of the team offer a wide range of state-of-the-art dermatology and esthetician surfaces, making their office the place “where you go to glow.”
Magovern Ashley MD
Manhattan Dermatology
400 S Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 205.
Manhattan Beach.
(310) 546-1188.
manhattan-dermatology.com
Runner-Up: Scott C Rackett, MD
Manhattan Beach Dermatology
2809 N Sepulveda Blvd.
Manhattan Beach.
(310) 802-8180
bderm.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login