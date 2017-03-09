Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best Real Estate Listing Broker: 3Leaf Realty

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

3Leaf Realty also earned Best of the Beach honors in 2016

3 Leaf Realty broker Jerry Carew relies on hard numbers to advise clients. Among the numbers he charts are the three highest priced home sales in Manhattan and Hermosa. In 2009, the year after the start of the Great Recession, the three most expensive Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach home sales averaged $7.5 million. Three years later, in 2014, the average was $14 million, an 86 percent increase in five years.

Carew said he has learned from his charts that, “in good years and bad, the cycle is the same. Home sales are slow in January and rise to a peak in May or June.

Judging from his charts, though the real estate market may be cycle, it cycles up faster than just about any other investment, at least in the Beach Cities.

Jerry Carew, 3 Leaf Realty

1716 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Suite A

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 546-6300.

3leafrealty.com

Runner-Up: Amy Cimetta, Re/Max

400 S. Sepulveda Blvd. #100.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 542-9054.

Luvwhereulive.com

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login