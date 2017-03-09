Best Real Estate Listing Broker: 3Leaf Realty

3 Leaf Realty broker Jerry Carew relies on hard numbers to advise clients. Among the numbers he charts are the three highest priced home sales in Manhattan and Hermosa. In 2009, the year after the start of the Great Recession, the three most expensive Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach home sales averaged $7.5 million. Three years later, in 2014, the average was $14 million, an 86 percent increase in five years.

Carew said he has learned from his charts that, “in good years and bad, the cycle is the same. Home sales are slow in January and rise to a peak in May or June.

Judging from his charts, though the real estate market may be cycle, it cycles up faster than just about any other investment, at least in the Beach Cities.

