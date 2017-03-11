Advertisement
Best of the Beach 2017 winners: retail and services

Photo by David Fairchild

Best of the Beach 2017 winners (click to see BOB write-ups).

 

Dining and entertainment will be featured in Beach magazine's April issue

 

Bike Shop; Hermosa Cyclery

Day Spa: Trilogy Spa

Dive Shop: Dive N’ Surf

Health Club: Bay Club

Martial Arts: Elite Training Center

Neighborhood Gym: Beach Cities Health District – Center for Health & Fitness

Personal Trainer: Wendolyn Ramos Lemert

Skateboard Shop: ET Surf

Ski/Snowboard Shop: ET Surf

Surfboard Shop: Spyder Surf

Surfboard Shaper, Shop: Tyler Hatzikian, Tyler Surfboards

Surfboard Shaper, Underground: Pat Reardon

Golf Course: The Lakes at El Segundo

Nail Salon: Nail Garden

Women’s Hair Dresser: Gilbert Gonzalez

Men’s Hairstylist: Amanda Gerber

Tanning Salon: U-CA-TAN Spray & UV Tanning

Yoga studio: Green Yogi

Pilates: Coreology Fitness

Nutrition StoreLindberg Nutrition

Hospital: Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Cosmetic Surgeon: Christine Petti, M.D., F.A.C.S

Dermatologist: Magovern Ashley Magovern MD, Manhattan Dermatology

Massage: Montage Boutique Spa

Medical Spa: South Bay Med Spa

Optometrist: Stein Optometric Center

Lasik Center: NVISION Eye Center

Pet Store: Petco

Veterinarian: Hermosa Animal Hospital – Steve Liebi

Criminal Defense Attorney: Law Office of Nigel Villanueva

Family Law: Law Office of Karina P. Pozsar

Business Law: Brandon Chabner Law Offices

Audiologist: Parker Hearing Institute

Dentist: Hermosa Smile

Orthodontist: Summer Blake DDS, MS – Summer Orthodontics

In Home Care: 24 Hour Home Care 

Senior Care: Silverado Beach Cities Care Community

Chiropractor: Derek V. Levy, DC

Bank: Chase Bank

Antique Shop: Stars Antiques

Camera Store: Paul’s Photo

Fresh Produce: Grow

Gift Shop: Gum Tree Shop & Cafe

Gold Store: South Bay Gold

Grocery Store: Ralphs

Sports Retailer: Dicks

Flower Shop: Growing Wild

Jewelry Store: Seymour Jewelry

Major Shopping Center: Del Amo Fashion Center

Men’s Clothing: Spyder Surf

Neighborhood Shopping Center: Riviera Village

Women’s BoutiqueKatwalk

Eyewear: Look! Optometry

Furniture: Living Spaces

Kid’s Beach Camp: Campsurf

Private school: Our Lady of Guadalupe

Kid’s Birthday Party Location: AdventurePlex

Kid’s Boutique: Gum Tree  

Kid’s Indoor Play FacilityMy Gym

Hotel: Shade Hotels

Motel: Sea Sprite

Car Muffler and Automotive: Independent  Repair & Tire Pros

Domestic Auto Repair: Ocean Tires and Service

Foreign Auto Repair: Lexology Auto Care

Motorcycle Dealer: Del Amo Motorsports

Tire Shop: American Tire Depot

Car Wash: Rock n’ Roll Car Wash

Car Dealer: Manhattan Beach Toyota

Used Car Dealer: Jama Auto House

Door and Window Shop: Cook’s Doors and Windows

Carpet Store: Carpet Pros Inc.

Swimming Pool/Spa Store: ABC Pool and Patio

Tile Store: Classic Tile & Design

Plumbing: Mattucci Plumbing

Listing Agent: Jerry Carew, 3 Leaf Realty

Selling Broker: RE/MAX Estate Properties

Travel Agent: Linda Kahn-Ferrell, CTC,DS, Travelstore

Nursery: Deep Roots Garden Center & Florist

Coin Shop: Meridian Coin

 

