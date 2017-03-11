Best of the Beach 2017 winners: retail and services
Dining and entertainment will be featured in Beach magazine’s April issue (vote here).
Bike Shop; Hermosa Cyclery
Day Spa: Trilogy Spa
Dive Shop: Dive N’ Surf
Health Club: Bay Club
Martial Arts: Elite Training Center
Neighborhood Gym: Beach Cities Health District – Center for Health & Fitness
Personal Trainer: Wendolyn Ramos Lemert
Skateboard Shop: ET Surf
Ski/Snowboard Shop: ET Surf
Surfboard Shop: Spyder Surf
Surfboard Shaper, Shop: Tyler Hatzikian, Tyler Surfboards
Surfboard Shaper, Underground: Pat Reardon
Golf Course: The Lakes at El Segundo
Nail Salon: Nail Garden
Women’s Hair Dresser: Gilbert Gonzalez
Men’s Hairstylist: Amanda Gerber
Tanning Salon: U-CA-TAN Spray & UV Tanning
Yoga studio: Green Yogi
Pilates: Coreology Fitness
Nutrition Store: Lindberg Nutrition
Hospital: Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Cosmetic Surgeon: Christine Petti, M.D., F.A.C.S
Dermatologist: Magovern Ashley Magovern MD, Manhattan Dermatology
Massage: Montage Boutique Spa
Medical Spa: South Bay Med Spa
Optometrist: Stein Optometric Center
Lasik Center: NVISION Eye Center
Pet Store: Petco
Veterinarian: Hermosa Animal Hospital – Steve Liebi
Criminal Defense Attorney: Law Office of Nigel Villanueva
Family Law: Law Office of Karina P. Pozsar
Business Law: Brandon Chabner Law Offices
Audiologist: Parker Hearing Institute
Dentist: Hermosa Smile
Orthodontist: Summer Blake DDS, MS – Summer Orthodontics
In Home Care: 24 Hour Home Care
Senior Care: Silverado Beach Cities Care Community
Chiropractor: Derek V. Levy, DC
Bank: Chase Bank
Antique Shop: Stars Antiques
Camera Store: Paul’s Photo
Fresh Produce: Grow
Gift Shop: Gum Tree Shop & Cafe
Gold Store: South Bay Gold
Grocery Store: Ralphs
Sports Retailer: Dicks
Flower Shop: Growing Wild
Jewelry Store: Seymour Jewelry
Major Shopping Center: Del Amo Fashion Center
Men’s Clothing: Spyder Surf
Neighborhood Shopping Center: Riviera Village
Women’s Boutique: Katwalk
Eyewear: Look! Optometry
Furniture: Living Spaces
Kid’s Beach Camp: Campsurf
Private school: Our Lady of Guadalupe
Kid’s Birthday Party Location: AdventurePlex
Kid’s Boutique: Gum Tree
Kid’s Indoor Play Facility: My Gym
Hotel: Shade Hotels
Motel: Sea Sprite
Car Muffler and Automotive: Independent Repair & Tire Pros
Domestic Auto Repair: Ocean Tires and Service
Foreign Auto Repair: Lexology Auto Care
Motorcycle Dealer: Del Amo Motorsports
Tire Shop: American Tire Depot
Car Wash: Rock n’ Roll Car Wash
Car Dealer: Manhattan Beach Toyota
Used Car Dealer: Jama Auto House
Door and Window Shop: Cook’s Doors and Windows
Carpet Store: Carpet Pros Inc.
Swimming Pool/Spa Store: ABC Pool and Patio
Tile Store: Classic Tile & Design
Plumbing: Mattucci Plumbing
Listing Agent: Jerry Carew, 3 Leaf Realty
Selling Broker: RE/MAX Estate Properties
Travel Agent: Linda Kahn-Ferrell, CTC,DS, Travelstore
Nursery: Deep Roots Garden Center & Florist
Coin Shop: Meridian Coin
