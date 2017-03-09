Best Real Estate Sellers Office: ReMax Estate Properties
David Keller, manager of Re/Max Estate Properties’ Manhattan Beach office, insists that in spite of his company’s 725 agents and $5 billion in 2016 transactions, he work for a mom and pop operation.
“We’re a family owned, with the reach of an international company,” he said. Re/Max has affiliate offices in 95 countries.
The family is mother and son brokers Sandra and James Sanders.
“They treat their agents the way agents are expected to treat clients. James likes to tell us, ‘You’re in business for yourself but not by yourself.’”
The family culture, Keller noted, is reinforced by the design of the Manhattan Beach office. It’s downstairs has the warmth and conveniences of a family room in one of their Strand listings.
Re/Max Estate Properties
1400 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach.
(310) 707 8706.
realestatelosangeles.com
Runner-Up: Beach Cities Brokers
200 S. Pacific Coast Hwy.
Redondo Beach.
(310) 543-3536.
Beachcitybrokers.net
