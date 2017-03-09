Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  

Best Real Estate Sellers Office: ReMax Estate Properties

Re/Max Estate Properties manager David Keller.

David Keller, manager of Re/Max Estate Properties’ Manhattan Beach office, insists that in spite of his company’s 725 agents and $5 billion in 2016 transactions, he work for a mom and pop operation.

“We’re a family owned, with the reach of an international company,” he said. Re/Max has affiliate offices in 95 countries.

The family is mother and son brokers Sandra and James Sanders.

“They treat their agents the way agents are expected to treat clients. James likes to tell us, ‘You’re in business for yourself but not by yourself.’”

Re/Max Estate Properties’ Manhattan Beach office is more home than office.

The family culture, Keller noted, is reinforced by the design of the Manhattan Beach office. It’s downstairs has the warmth and conveniences of a family room in one of their Strand listings.

Re/Max Estate Properties

1400 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach.

(310) 707 8706.

realestatelosangeles.com

 

Runner-Up: Beach Cities Brokers

200 S. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Redondo Beach.

(310) 543-3536.

Beachcitybrokers.net

 

