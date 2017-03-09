Best of the Beach 2017: Grocery – Ralphs
With three locations in the Beach Cities, Ralph’s continues to provide shoppers with a wide selection of products, fresh produce and friendly employees. The Redondo Beach location, south of the South Bay Galleria, is one of the larger Ralph’s and includes bakery, deli and meat/seafood departments in addition to a Starbucks, Union Bank, cleaners and drive-through pharmacy.
“Ralphs is so proud to receive this recognition from our community,” Kendra Doyel, Vice President of Public Relations stated. “We are committed to bringing the freshest products from the friendliest associates delivering a great shopping experience every time customers are in our stores.” Also offered are weekly specials, digital coupons and fuel points that can be used for 10 or 20 cents off per gallon at participating Shell stations.
1413 Hawthorne Blvd.
Redondo Beach
310-370-9446;
500 N Sepulveda Blvd.
El Segundo
310-615-0537
Manhattan Village
2700 N Sepulveda Blvd.
Manhattan Beach
310-546-2472
Ralphs.com
Runner-Up: Trader Joe’s
For locations visit traderjoes.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login