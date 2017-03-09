Advertisement
 Randy Angel  

Best of the Beach 2017: Neighborhood Gym – Beach Cities Training

Affordability, personal training and a family-friendly atmosphere made Beach Cities Training this year’s Best Neighborhood Gym. Photo by Randy Angel

Located on Aviation Boulevard just east of Prospect in Redondo Beach, the boutique fitness studio specializes in Dynamic Training, offering personal, rehabilitative, and sport-specific training.

Low-cost pricing and a custom, personalized workout designed by certified trainers cater to the unique goals and physique of every client. Workouts and nutrition programs are structured towards functional body weight movements for a healthy, active, and sustainable lifestyle.

“Affordability and friendliness create a family atmosphere,” Owner Wendolyn Ramos-Lemert said. “Our clients can depend on having a trainer there to meet their schedule. We have a lot of husbands and wives, mothers and fathers who have the same gripes or are dealing with the same issues that can commiserate with each other. Knowing friends will be there gives that extra push to come in and workout.”

The low cost of sessions help many clients continue their rehabilitation, stretching and strength conditioning after their insurance runs out for their physical therapist.

Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Fri. 5:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 11 s.m. – 1 p.m.

Beach Cities Training:

1312 Aviation Blvd #104

Redondo Beach

424-265-8242

beachcitiestraining.com

