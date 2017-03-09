Best of the Beach 2017: Martial Arts – Elite Training Center

Surfers in the South Bay Boardriders Club Becker Surf contest made generally weak waves look good. Or maybe it was photographer Steve Gaffney who made the waves look good.…

The decision to hold the SBBC Becker Surf Contest proved to be the right one, despite the small surf, which was blamed on the "Balzer Curse." Just days before the contest Balzer resigned as contest director from the club he founded in 2009. …