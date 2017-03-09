Advertisement
 Added on March 9, 2017  Randy Angel  

Best of the Beach 2017: Health Club – Bay Club

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

With three South Bay locations, Redondo Beach offers ocean views with a relaxed, family-friendly ambiance. Outdoor amenities include a pool and whirlpool with lounge area; the Arena, an outdoor spot created specifically for small group training; and a play area for kids.

The Gym features state-of-the-art equipment and group classes, a racquetball court, and a boxing studio. Patrons can also workout on the indoor/outdoor cardio deck.

Redondo Beach:

819 N. Harbor Dr.

Redondo Beach

310-376-9443

South Bay:

2250 Park Place

El Segundo.

310-643-6878

Rolling Hills:

51 Peninsula Center

Rolling Hills Estates

310-541-2582

Bayclubs.com

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login