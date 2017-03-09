Best of the Beach 2017: Personal Trainer Wendolyn Ramos-Lemert

With a background in biochemistry and over 10 years of experience with cardio-kickboxing, TRX, weight loss and toning, Wendolyn Ramos-Lemert has a well-rounded knowledge of health and fitness.

Ramos-Lemert, who lost 60 pounds after battling unhealthy habits, became a personal trainer after managing rehabilitative training while working with physical therapy.

“I knew personal training was the way to go for me,” said Ramos-Lemert, owner of Beach Cities Training (BCT) in Redondo Beach. “From improvement in range of motion to the confidence achieved after being able to fit in their old clothes, watching clients reach their goals is very rewarding.”

She noted that some people come in depressed or angry because they are in pain.

“I had to learn not to take it personally,” Ramos-Lemert said. “Some of the worst patients when they came were the best when they left because they weren’t hurting anymore.”

Ramos-Lemert describes Dwayne Jeffers, who serves as a trainer at BCT on weekends, as her mentor, getting her into kickboxing and instructing her on how to teach.

“I believe in being true to who you feel you should be,” Ramos-Lemert said. “I focus on helping people make lifestyle changes. Nothing good happens overnight. It took some time to get this business going and it takes some time to get people on the right track physically.”

Wendolyn Ramos Lemert:

Beach Cities Training

1312 Aviation Boulevard, Suite 104.

Redondo Beach.

(424) 265-8242.

beachcitiestraining.com.

Runner-Up: Lou Sidella:

Body One Fitness

201 Herondo St. #100.

(310) 379-5425.

bodyonefitness.net.

