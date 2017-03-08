Shirley MacLaine shines as a strong-willed senior citizen in “The Last Word” [MOVIE REVIEW]

by Amy Delgado/www.cinemacy.com

Anyone who hears the name Shirley MacLaine will recognize it as Hollywood royalty, having starred in over 50 feature films and earning her dozens of nominations and awards. In each of these films, the role has had a common theme: that of a strong-willed woman who won’t be silenced. This latest project, “The Last Word“, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, is no different (For our interview with MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, and an exclusive talk with director Mark Pellington, visit cinemacy.com).

At its core, “The Last Word” is a simple film. There are no tricks, no convoluted plot lines. The story is very easily laid out within the first 15 minutes: Harriet Lauler (MacLaine) wants her obituary to be written to perfection before she dies. She has taken control of every aspect of her life — leaving nothing to chance — and her obituary will be no exception. It is, after all, a memorialization of her life.

The film begins with a montage of Harriet’s past—as a young, successful and simultaneously feared businesswoman—before bringing us to the reality of the present day: a largely forgotten 80-year-old woman living alone in her lavish home in the town of Bristol, California. At the sudden realization of her own mortality and a potentially lackluster obituary to remember her by, Harriet is determined to break out of the mold she has trapped herself in. She enlists the help of a young and very reluctant local newspaper’s obituary writer, Anne Sherman, played by Amanda Seyfried. At the behest of her editor (who is just hoping that when Harriet finally does die, she’ll leave a share of her fortune to his newspaper), Anne humors the cynical senior citizen. With the guidance of “four essential components of any good obituary”: family, work, community service, and a “wild card,” she attempts to rewrite Harriet’s life as someone who will actually be missed at the time of her passing.

Attempting to perform the obligatory ‘good deeds’ for her perfect obituary, Harriet develops a maternal relationship with Brenda (Ann’Jewel Lee), a foul-mouthed 9-year-old from a local community center, who serves as her charity case. Harriet also starts deejaying at a cool indie radio station and makes amends with the many people she has wronged over the years. It’s only when she has accomplished everything on her checklist, that Harriet, along with Anne and Brenda, comes to realize how much they have all helped fill the void in each others’ lives.

“The Last Word“ is the definition of a “feel-good” movie. It’s a predictable film with predictable characters and a storyline we’ve seen time and time again, making the first half-hour a bit of a tedious watch. The witty lines and cool soundtrack keep our attention, if only superficially, during the start of the movie, but before you decide that “The Last Word” is nothing more than skin deep, something happens that is actually worth paying attention to. Nearing the climax of the story, the film manages to evoke true emotion, a tinge of melancholy onto an unsuspecting audience in the simplest of ways.

Each character — as clichéd as they may be — is genuine in the struggles they face and each is broad enough to evoke a reminiscence of any of the seemingly trivial identity crises we might have faced in our own lives. Whether it’s a fear of taking risks, a crippling lack of confidence, or our desire to be accepted and liked, “The Last Word” helps us believe in our own potential to become better versions of ourselves. What it lacks in uniqueness and spark, it makes up for through a kind reminder of living life to its greatest capacity. “The Last Word” cleverly sprinkles tiny nuggets of wisdom throughout its nearly two-hour run time, and it is left up to the audience to take them or leave them.

The Last Word is rated R for for language. 108 minutes. Now playing at ArcLight Hollywood and the Landmark Theatre.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.