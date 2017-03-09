Best Business Attorney: Brandon Chabner

There’s a lot of jokes out there in which the punch line is a rotten lawyer. But for attorney Brandon Chabner, it’s the chance to be a nice guy that drives his Hermosa Beach practice. He relishes the way his practice connects him to good people doing interesting things.

“The bottom line is, I like working with intelligent, nice people who are coming up with things in the business world,” Chabner said.

Chabner has operated his own firm since 2007. Part of the reason that he is able to buck the stereotype of the cold-hearted attorney is that he is not often in the courtroom. Most of his work is helping people prevent lawsuits rather than fighting them once they’ve begun. He acts as an outside general counsel to companies, handling transactional work and contracts. He also recently started a consumer protection practice oriented around debt resolution.

Most of his client base is local, and he particularly enjoys it when his business-oriented practice has a personal impact. He recently helped handle the sale of a business for a woman who had just lost her husband, the business’ former owner. Navigating complex structures and tax rules gave her an opportunity to grieve.

“She really needed that,” Chabner said.

Brandon Chabner Law Offices

1601 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 662-4727.

222 N. Sepulveda Blvd., #200

El Segundo.

(310) 498-2465.

chabnerlaw.com

Runner-Up: Baker, Burton & Lundy Law Offices (Kent Burton)

515 Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 376-9893.

bakerburtonlundy.com

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.