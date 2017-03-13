Best of the Beach 2017, Neighborhood Shopping Center: Riviera Village

Redondo Beach councilwoman Martha Barbee hesitated, but just for a moment, when asked to name the Riviera Village businesses she loved the most. Once she began though, she could barely stop.

“I hate to point out just one place, but…Chez Melange has been there for my family for every celebration. Coffee Cartel has held many of my meetings with the community. And, oh, Lollipop! I’m in there all the time, especially now that I have a young granddaughter.”

The District 1, Riviera Village-representing councilwoman has only been on the job a short time, but has picked up much of the work begun by former Councilman Jeff Ginsburg.

“We’re hoping to make the Village more walkable, expanding dining decks and finding more parking,” Barbee said.

All of which would be a boon not just to the businesses, which are a favorite of foodies and shoppers from all over the South Bay, but to runners, families who come for the annual Halloween Trick or Treat and attendees to the Village’s arts and crafts festival.

Riviera Village

Redondo Beach.

rivieravillage.org

Runner-Up:

Downtown Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 546-3883.

Downtownmanhattanbeach.com

