Best Hearing Center: Parker Hearing Center

When Dr. William Lee Parker was nine months old he formed the letter “L” with his thumb and index finger, then touched his tiny thumb to his forehead. He was speaking his first word, “Daddy” in American Sign Language.

Both of his parents were deaf. The family’s Hermosa Beach neighbors helped him learn to communicate with his voice.

Dr. Parker went on to receive a Masters of Art Degree in Speech Pathology from the California State University, Long Beach in 1970, and a Doctorate Degree in Hearing Science from the University of Florida in 1973. His daughter Andrea and son Josh both earned masters degrees in audiology and work at the Parking Hearing Institute is across the street from Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center. Andrea specializes in working with children.

“Graduating first in my class at Cal State Los Angeles is nothing compared to the satisfaction I receive each day I get to help one of my patients hear better,”Josh said.

Parker Hearing Institute

4201 Torrance Blvd., #140.

Torrance.

(310) 540-4327.

parkerhearing.com

Runner-Up: Sunni McBride, South Bay Hearing

3734 Sepulveda Blvd.

Torrance.

(310) 803-9496.

