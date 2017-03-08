Advertisement
Best Eyewear: Look! Optometry Center

Dr. Lester Silverman has been in the field of Optometry for over 27 years.

An alumni of the UC Berkeley School of Optometry, Dr. Lester Silverman has been in the field of Optometry for over 27 years. His Look! Optometry Center, is one of the original Manhattan Beach’s Metlox Plaza businesses, calling it home for over 11 years. He credits his success to using state-of-the-art equipment, carrying the finest high quality brand name eyewear, and having friendly and skilled professionals with years of optometric experience and educational credentials. As a supporter of the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation and a Downtown Manhattan Beach Business Association Board Member, Dr. Silverman’s an active part of the local community.

“A lot of my customers own local businesses. We like to support each other — as a result making the community better,” Dr. SIlverman said. “What we stride for is something we call in the Optometry business as 20/happy.”  

Look! Optometry

451 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 584-7830.

Lestersilvermanod.com

 

Runner-Up: Dan Deutsch Optical Outlook

904 Manhattan Ave.

Manhattan Beach.

(310) 374-4449.

Dandeutschopticaloutlook.com

