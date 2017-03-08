Advertisement
 Added on March 8, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Best Lasik Center: NVision Eye Centers

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

 

NVision, with its elite doctors, dedicated patient care promise a lifetime commitment to positive results. The centers’ Vision for Life program assures, among other benefits, that if an enhancement is medically advisable to maintain vision results, participating patients can receive the procedure with any participating surgeon nationwide, at no charge. Patients use words like “textbook perfect” to describe the centers’ procedures.

NVISION Eye Center

23550 Hawthorne Blvd., #220.

Torrance.

(562) 364-8462.

 

Runner-Up: East West Eye Institute

23441 Madison St., #120.

Torrance.

(310) 373-6708.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login