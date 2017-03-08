Best Lasik Center: NVision Eye Centers
NVision, with its elite doctors, dedicated patient care promise a lifetime commitment to positive results. The centers’ Vision for Life program assures, among other benefits, that if an enhancement is medically advisable to maintain vision results, participating patients can receive the procedure with any participating surgeon nationwide, at no charge. Patients use words like “textbook perfect” to describe the centers’ procedures.
NVISION Eye Center
23550 Hawthorne Blvd., #220.
Torrance.
(562) 364-8462.
Runner-Up: East West Eye Institute
23441 Madison St., #120.
Torrance.
(310) 373-6708.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login