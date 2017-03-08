Best Private School: Our Lady of Guadalupe

Five years ago, April Beuder left her position as vice principal of American Martyrs in Manhattan Beach to become principal of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Hermosa Beach. Since then, Our Lady of Guadalupe enrollment has climbed 40 percent, to 230 students and a preschool with 30 students has been opened.

A “blended” learning system has been implemented in the sixth through eighth grades that emphasises personal instruction and technology integration. Students work at their own pace on iPads, McPros notebooks and Chromebooks.

An OLG team recently won the Coaches Award at the First Lego League competition and a member of its math team advanced to the final countdown at the recently held Northrop Math Countdown.

Beuder said that equally important as the school academic programs are its daily religious instruction and its “servant leadership” for junior high students. The servant leadership program teaches social responsibility, teamwork and conflict resolution by involving students in helping the less fortunate and mentoring younger students in reading.

Tuition, at approximately $4,000 annually, with discounts for siblings, is low by comparison to other private South Bay Schools.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

244 Prospect Ave.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 372-7077.

Ourladyofguadalupechurch.org

Runner-Up: Rolling Hills Country Day School

26444 Crenshaw Blvd.

Palos Verdes Peninsula.

(310) 377-4848.

Rhcds.com

