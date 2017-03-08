Advertisement
 Kevin Cody  

Best Nutrition store: Lindberg Nutrition

Lindberg nutrition.

Atkins, South Beach, Paleo: diet fads and crazes have gone in and out over the years. But Lindberg Nutrition has been around long before them, and will likely outlast them, too. The store opened operating in Torrance in 1949 with one woman’s desire to preserve the wholesome nutrition of food on a farm. They opened the Manhattan Beach location 20 years ago, and the stores carry their own brand of protein powders and nutritional supplements.

3804 Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, (310) 378-9490

1121 Artesia Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, (310) 372-1028, lindbergnutrition.com.

Runner Up: Feed the Machine

1016 Aviation Blvd, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 975-3980

FeedTheMachine.com

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach.

