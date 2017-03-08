Runners to race for the green at Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K race

By Randy Angel

Toeing the line at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, 19-year-old Steve Lewis was about to experience a life-changing moment in less than one minute.

Considered an underdog in the 400-meter race, Lewis was hoping to reach the podium with fellow Americans Butch Reynolds, the favorite to win the gold medal, and Lewis’ UCLA teammate Danny Everett.

“I was just hoping to finish third and complete a sweep for the USA,” Lewis recalled. “I had finished behind Butch and Danny at the Olympic Trials so I was happy to be competing against the best in the world.”’

Lewis began with a fast pace and held off a late surge by Reynolds to capture the gold medal with a time of 43.87 seconds, still the United States, North American and World junior record.

Three days later, Lewis won gold again as a member of the USA 4×400 relay team that equalled the world record of 2:56/16 that had stood for 20 years.

In 1992 at the Barcelona Olympic Games, Lewis won gold in the 4x400m relay and silver in the 400m.

Now a resident of Redondo Beach, Lewis will be honored Sunday at the 14th annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K with the inaugural Running Icon award.

“As an athlete, it’s always nice to win awards but I am surprised and overwhelmed to be the first to receive this honor,” Lewis said. “I believe that all runners at every level share a common goal of striving to achieve personal excellence. I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing event.”

Village Runner race organizer Mike Ward was happy to have Lewis the first recipient of the award.

“His selection is based on his multiple iconic performances as a track and field athlete, which has solidified him as one of the greatest runners ever in the sport,” Ward said.

Presenting to award to Lewis will be longtime friend and former UCLA, Santa Monica Track Club and Olympic teammate Danny Everett.

“I’m so happy for Steve,” Everett said. “We speak at least once a week. We were so supportive of each other and excited to make the 1988 Olympic team. We were roommates and pushed each other to be the best we could be.”

Everett has fond memories of the duo’s journey to the Seoul Olympics where Everett won the bronze medal in the 400m.

“Our first Olympic Trials came after a long college season,” Everett said. “Our coach urged us to go out for the competition to gain experience. After we advanced from the first round, we were so excited we ordered cheeseburgers and fettuccine alfredo. We had the same meals after each round. Steve was breaking junior world records every time he stepped onto the track.”

Lewis currently still holds the World Junior Record in the 400m and is the youngest 400m champion in Olympic history.

Lewis and Everett are strong advocates for living a healthy lifestyle and discuss the importance of physical activity and proper nutrition at seminars and group sessions.

Lewis’ latest project is the Ooofball, a weighted medicine ball with bounce created to help individuals develop body power, coordination, muscular endurance and flexibility. Ooofball will have a booth with product demonstrations at the 5K in support of the race.

Lewis and Everett won’t be the only celebrities recognized at the race. Serving as Honorary Host will be Brooke Williamson, Redondo Beach restaurant owner who won the 14th season of Bravo’s “Top Chef” competition last week.

Williamson and her husband, Nick Roberts, are co-owners and executive chefs of Hudson house (Redondo Beach, Playa Provisions (Playa Del Rey), The Tripel (Playa Del Rey) and Da Kikokiko (Playa Vista).

After a runner-up finish in the 10th season of “Top Chef,” Williamson presented a winning four-course meal for the title.

“After losing in Season 10, I learned to expect the unexpected,” Williamson said. “I stayed focused, had fun and knew that winning was not life or death.”

Running four restaurants and spending extensive time traveling, Williamson knows the importance of remaining physically active.

“We are very busy people with a lot of stress in our lives,” Williamson said.” We take that extra step to stay healthy and running is a big part of that.”

Williamson, Roberts and 9-year-old son Hudson plan to run in the Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K that begins and ends on Catalina Avenue in Riviera Village.

A two-day Health and Fitness Expo begins Saturday with local vendors, music, and a team competition. The team with the top five fastest combined times will earn a special award.

Prior to the 8 a.m. start of the race on Sunday, a Costume Contest will be held with runners/walkers displaying their green and affinity for the Luck of the Irish.

More than 1,500 participants will attempt to dethrone last year’s male and female winners Juan Paredes (15:23) and Grace Zamudio (17:33).

The top three finishers in each gender win cash prizes ($200/$125/$75), the top three male and female winners in each age division will receive medals.and all participants receive a unique Saint Patrick’s Day themed T-Shirt.

Following the 5K race, the Chase Stecyk Leprechaun Dash for the Gold will be held for kids ages 4-9 who will compete in three age divisions,

The race honors Chase Stecyk, an 11-year-old boy from Redondo Beach who died of cancer. His favorite color was green and his favorite holiday was Saint Patrick’s Day.

A post-race party, awards ceremony, and raffle will be held at Rock & Brews.

Entry fees are $40 for the 5K and $30 for the Kids Dash. A portion of the proceeds from the St. Patrick’s Day 5K benefits the Redondo Beach Educational Foundation as well as local schools and running programs. About $200,000 has been donated from this race along with the annual Village Runner 4th of July 5K.

Registration is available online at redondostpatricksday5k.com or at the Village Runner stores in Riviera Village and Manhattan Center.

