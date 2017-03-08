Beach Cities Sports: Running, swimming, beach volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: The Mira Costa Girls’ Varsity Beach Volleyball team begins its quest for a fifth consecutive Southern Pacific IBVL title when the Mustangs play Santa Monica on Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Dockweiler State Beach. Redondo opens its season with a 4:30 p.m. match against Palisades Charter the same day. For schedules and results, visit ibvl.org.

The California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) will be holding tournaments on Saturday, Mar. 18 at Hermosa Beach..Competition features Camsurf Men’s B and Campvolley Women’s AA and B tournaments. For more information, visit cbva.com.

The new season of the Co-ed Volleyball on the Beach League on Tuesday nights begin March 14 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Games run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident. Teams must register at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For questions, contact Bill Sigler (bill@smacksportswear.com) and/or Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org).

Football: Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner is currently looking for coaches for all levels from Mitey Mite – Varsity football. If interested please email application by March 31 to Travis at rbyfcad@yahoo.com. Walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturdays Mar. 25, Apr. 29 and May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For questions email nmoreno74@verizon.net. For coaching applications or for more information regarding the program, visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes in all sports, Redondo Union High School will be holding its Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camp Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. March 7-30. Camps are run by head coach Matt Ballard and asst. coach and defensive coordinator Keith Ellison. Cost is $$70; $10 for an individual session. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics are holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Classes are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School, 1 Seahawk Way Come or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700, for a free week of one-hour swim sessions.

Running: Gi Joe Charles hosts the Spring Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Apr. 22. Participants begin the race at the Hermosa Beach Pier at 8 a.m. and run to the Manhattan Beach Pier and back. Early Bird discounts for $25 entry fees available for adults (through Mar. 16) and kids under 17 (through Apr. 3). For more information, call 310-980-9339 or visit mbbootcamp.com.

