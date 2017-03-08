Added on March 8, 2017 Mark McDermott newsletter
Measure C wins in Redondo, Bill Brand elected mayor, Todd Loewenstein wins District 1, Nils Nehrenheim and Martha Barbee will continue in a runoff for District 1; in Manhattan Beach, Steve Napolitano, Nancy Hersman, and Richard Montgomery elected to council
Preliminary election results from the LA County City Clerk:
Manhattan Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
Steve Napolitano
23.86%
3,026
Nancy Hersman
18.29%
2,319
Richard P. Montgomery
15.03%
1,906
Mark Burton
14.01%
1,777
Tony D’Errico
10.59%
1,343
Diane Barkelew Wallace
7.07%
896
Chris Conaway
6.52%
827
Joseph Ungoco
4.62%
586
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Mayor
Bill Brand
51.91%
5,479
Steve Aspel
43.81%
4,624
Eric J. Coleman
1.86%
196
Michael Ian Sachs
1.70%
179
Christopher Mowatt
0.72%
76
15 of 15 precincts reporting (100.0%)
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District
Nils Nehrenheim
49.31%
1,172
Martha Barbee
40.47%
962
Rolf Strutzenberg
10.22%
243
3 of 3 precincts reporting (100.0%)
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 2nd District
Todd Loewenstein
62.93%
1,538
Doug Rodriguez
37.07%
906
3 of 3 precincts reporting (100.0%)
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 4th District
John F. Gran
54.20%
858
Suzy Royds
36.45%
577
Adam Wachter
9.35%
148
3 of 3 precincts reporting (100.0%)
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election, City Attorney
Michael W. Webb
100.0%
6,450
15 of 15 precincts reporting (100.0%)
Redondo Beach City Special Municipal Election – Measure C
Yes
57.33%
6,102
No
42.67%
4,541
15 of 15 precincts reporting (100.0%)Majority of votes cast
