Advertisement
 Added on March 8, 2017  Mark McDermott  

Measure C wins in Redondo, Bill Brand elected mayor, Todd Loewenstein wins District 1, Nils Nehrenheim and Martha Barbee will continue in a runoff for District 1; in Manhattan Beach, Steve Napolitano, Nancy Hersman, and Richard Montgomery elected to council

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
 
 
Preliminary election results from the LA County City Clerk:
 
Manhattan Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
 
Steve Napolitano
23.86%
3,026
 
Nancy Hersman
18.29%
2,319
 
Richard P. Montgomery
15.03%
1,906
 
Mark Burton
14.01%
1,777
 
Tony D’Errico
10.59%
1,343
 
Diane Barkelew Wallace
7.07%
896
 
Chris Conaway
6.52%
827
 
Joseph Ungoco
4.62%
586
 
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Mayor
 
Bill Brand
51.91%
5,479
 
Steve Aspel
43.81%
4,624
 
Eric J. Coleman
1.86%
196
 
Michael Ian Sachs
1.70%
179
 
Christopher Mowatt
0.72%
76
15 of 15 precincts reporting (100.0%)
 
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District
 
Nils Nehrenheim
49.31%
 
1,172
 
Martha Barbee
40.47%
 962
 
Rolf Strutzenberg
10.22%
 243
 
3 of 3 precincts reporting (100.0%)
 
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 2nd District
 
Todd Loewenstein
62.93%
 1,538
 
Doug Rodriguez
37.07%
906
 
3 of 3 precincts reporting (100.0%)
 
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 4th District
John F. Gran
54.20%
858
 
Suzy Royds
36.45%
577
 
Adam Wachter
9.35%
148
3 of 3 precincts reporting (100.0%)
 
Redondo Beach City General Municipal Election, City Attorney
 
Michael W. Webb
100.0%
6,450
15 of 15 precincts reporting (100.0%)
 
Redondo Beach City Special Municipal Election – Measure C

 
 
Yes
57.33%
 6,102
 
No
42.67%
4,541
15 of 15 precincts reporting (100.0%)Majority of votes cast
 
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Mark McDermott

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login