Redondo Beach Mayor race headlines March 7 election
Four positions in the City of Redondo Beach’s elected leadership are on the line today. The job of Mayor is up for grabs, as well as three seats on the City Council, by a total of 13 candidates.
Here is our collection of candidate profiles for each of the four seats.
Mayor
Mayoral candidates offer angles on leadership
District 1
Martha Barbee: Barbee running on civility, respect
Nils Nehrenheim: Development drives Nehrenheim’s City Council cause
Rolf Strutzenberg: Strutzenberg searches for middle ground in Redondo Beach
District 2
Todd Loewenstein: Loewenstein’s focus on quality of life
Doug Rodriguez: City Council candidate Rodriguez hopes to steward changing city
District 4
John Gran: Gran plans to shift Redondo’s focus northward
Suzy Royds: Royds focusing on Galleria, traffic and density in Redondo District 4
Adam Wachter: Wachter hopes to fill Redondo Beach’s District 4 leadership vacuum
