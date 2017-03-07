Advertisement
 Added on March 7, 2017  David Mendez

Redondo Beach Mayor race headlines March 7 election

The Redondo Beach Mayor race, featuring incumbent Steve Aspel and outgoing District 2 councilman Bill Brand, headlines the March 7 election. Photos by David Mendez

Four positions in the City of Redondo Beach’s elected leadership are on the line today. The job of Mayor is up for grabs, as well as three seats on the City Council, by a total of 13 candidates.

Here is our collection of candidate profiles for each of the four seats.

Mayor

Mayoral candidates offer angles on leadership

District 1

Martha Barbee: Barbee running on civility, respect

Nils Nehrenheim: Development drives Nehrenheim’s City Council cause 

Rolf Strutzenberg: Strutzenberg searches for middle ground in Redondo Beach

District 2

Todd Loewenstein: Loewenstein’s focus on quality of life

Doug Rodriguez: City Council candidate Rodriguez hopes to steward changing city

District 4

John Gran: Gran plans to shift Redondo’s focus northward

Suzy Royds: Royds focusing on Galleria, traffic and density in Redondo District 4

Adam Wachter: Wachter hopes to fill Redondo Beach’s District 4 leadership vacuum

by David Mendez

David Mendez is the beat reporter for Redondo Beach. If you've got tips, questions, or just want to talk, feel free to reach out on Twitter, via email or by phone, at 424-269-2834.

Follow me

