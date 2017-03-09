Best of the Beach 2017, Best Pilates: Coreology Fitness

The vision behind Coreology Fitness has always been to create a family atmosphere. Owner Sarah Martz takes in pride in that Coreology caters to clients ranging from brand-new beginners to professional athletes and everyone in-between.

“Our instructors have gone through extensive training to make sure they know the appropriate modifications to help everyone get the best workout for their fitness level.” Martz said. “Coreology has often been described to me as an “oasis” away from the stress of everyday life. Our clients come in, get a great workout, and leave on an endorphin high feeling better than when they came. It’s that supportive, feel-good environment that has made our studio successful.”

Coreology Fitness Manhattan Beach

2403 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 546-2880

Coreology Fitness Palos Verdes

704 Deep Valley Dr, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274

(310) 541-3600

www.coreologyfitness.com

