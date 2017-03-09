Best of the Beach 2017, Best Surf Shop Shaper: Tyler Hatzikian of Tyler Surfboards

Tyler Hatzikian of Tyler Surfboards is known worldwide for advancing traditional designs. Over the past three decades, his prized surfboards, which he shapes, colors, pinlines, glasses and finishes have become among the most respected in surf history.

“I am very fortunate to have started building surfboards at a young age,” Hatzikian said. “I’m also fortunate to having grown up in an area that contributes so much to surfing. I have to give thanks to all the South Bay craftsmen — shapers, glassers, the board builders who paved the way and passed on their knowledge.”

Tyler Hatzikian

Tyler Surfboards

118 W Grand Ave.

El Segundo.

(310) 322-6861

tylersurfboards.com.

Runner-Up: Pat Ryan

ET Surf

904 Aviation Blvd.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 379-7660.

ETSurf.com.

