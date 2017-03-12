Best of the Beach 2017, Best Snowboard Shop: ET Surf
ET Surf also has the area’s largest selection of snowboards and snowboard gear. While competitors have come and gone since snowboardings introduction to popular culture in the 90s, ET Surf has plowed ahead like a grizzly bear in a blizzard. Their snowboard section rivals those closer to the mountains and their knowledgeable staff will get you dialed.
“Thank God we got covered in snow this year,” said ET Surf Manager Dan Connell. “We have more selection than the old Sport Chalets.”
ET Surf
904 Aviation Blvd.
Hermosa Beach.
(310) 379-7660.
ETSurf.com
by Kevin Cody
