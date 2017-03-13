Best of the Beach 2017, Best Auto Repair Domestic: Ocean Tire

The key to Ocean Tire’s success is honest work by knowledgeable, well-trained mechanics using the industry’s top-of-the-line parts. Located just up from the beach, Ocean Tire has gained a following from loyal repeat customers — some who’ve been going to Ocean Tire for the last 18 years. “We do full service on all makes and models — the right way on schedule,” said Steve Save, Ocean Tire manager. “We are like family with our customers. Word-of-mouth praises from satisfied customers brings in the new customers.”

Ocean Tires and Service

1017 Aviation Blvd.

Hermosa Beach.

(310) 372-7800.

Oceantire.com

Runner-Up: Osborn’s Automotive

1001 S. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Redondo Beach.

(310) 698-5143.

Osbornauto.com

