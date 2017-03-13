Best of the Beach 2017, Best Auto Repair Domestic: Ocean Tire
The key to Ocean Tire’s success is honest work by knowledgeable, well-trained mechanics using the industry’s top-of-the-line parts. Located just up from the beach, Ocean Tire has gained a following from loyal repeat customers — some who’ve been going to Ocean Tire for the last 18 years. “We do full service on all makes and models — the right way on schedule,” said Steve Save, Ocean Tire manager. “We are like family with our customers. Word-of-mouth praises from satisfied customers brings in the new customers.”
Ocean Tires and Service
1017 Aviation Blvd.
Hermosa Beach.
(310) 372-7800.
Oceantire.com
Runner-Up: Osborn’s Automotive
1001 S. Pacific Coast Hwy.
Redondo Beach.
(310) 698-5143.
Osbornauto.com
by Eddie Solt
Eddie Solt, Jr. can be reached at esolt@easyreadernews.com
