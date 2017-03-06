South Bay Community Calendar 3-2-2017

Thursday, March 2

When there’s a will

Healthcare and Elder Law Programs Corporation (H.E.L.P.) presents a series of workshops on elder care, Wills, Trusts & Probate. 10:30 a.m. – noon. 2nd floor meeting room, Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway. Free, no sign-up required. (310) 533-1996 or visit help4srs.org.

May I have your attention

CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) Speaker Series. Dr. Rai will discuss TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) for patients suffering from depression who have not experienced improvement from antidepressant treatments and cannot tolerate the side effects of medications. 6:45 – 9 p.m. Del E. Webb Center for Health Education Building, Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital, 4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance. chadd.org.

Raise ‘em right

New York Times best selling author, Dr. Wendy Mogel, to speak at Congregation Ner Tamid. An event for teenagers and parents: Myths and Misconceptions – The Hidden Blessing of Raising Teenagers. Appropriate for all ages. Free. 7 p.m. 5721 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. RSVP requested at nertamid.com/rsvp or by calling (310) 377-6986.

Friday, March 3

Woman’s Club Sale

Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach Rummage Sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. If you have questions call Teri Cannon at (310) 371-5035 or email tlcannon1@verizon.net.

The free three M’s

Join the MemorialCare Senior Plus Program at Community Hospital Long Beach for a free health education lecture, “Medicine, Munchies and Movies”, on diabetes for older adults, including tips on how to prevent and manage the disease. 12 – 4 p.m. Community Hospital Long Beach Auditorium, 1720 Termino Ave, Long Beach. Lecture followed by a screening of “The Meddler,” starring Susan Sarandon. Free lunch. (562) 933-1650 to register.

Saturday, March 4

Monthly Beach Cleanup

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate in monthly Beach Clean-Up. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome. 8 – 10 a.m. Meet at the steps in front of the John M. Olguin Auditorium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Groups wishing to participate are asked to call during business hours Mon – Fri (310) 548-7562.

Treasures

Spring Rummage Boutique and Bake Sale. All proceeds benefit United Methodist Women Outreach Programs. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 243 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. (310) 372-8445.

For a great cause

11th Annual Adrienne’s Search for Children’s Cancer Cure fundraiser. Family fun-filled evening benefiting the Redondo Beach Cancer Support Community. Live music, dinner, silent auction, kids activities, cash bar with special guest magician. 5 – 9 p.m. Kiwanis Hall, 2515 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For more info or to donate (310) 940-9200 or adrienneslaughter13@gmail.com.

Let me see your hands

South Bay Hands on Art is a volunteer organization that provides art to Redondo Beach schools (public and private). Tonight’s anniversary gala celebrates bringing art to children for thirty years. Dancing, dinner, raffles, auctions and lots of fun. 6 – 10 p.m. Toyota Auto Museum, 19600 Van Ness, Torrance. For tickets go to southbayhandsonart.com.

Sunday, March 5

Taste of Blue Zones

Enjoy a delicious (and healthy) assortment of food from local Blue Zone Restaurants. 2 – 5 p.m. Manhattan Civic Plaza, 1400 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. Adults and children ages 12 and up, $25; 11 and under are free. Get your tickets at bchd.org/taste.

The trains are running

Southern California Live Steamers, a non-profit, hosts public run days the 1st Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the 3rd Saturday from 12 – 3 p.m. Fun for all ages. (310) 328-0236. Southerncalifornialivesteamers.org. 2290 Washington Avenue, Torrance.

Community Dialogue

A free interfaith community event featuring a diverse panel representing local faith groups and organizations. Open, respectful dialogue and deep listening for healing and identifying ways to help make our communities and nation a safe and accepting place for everyone. 4 p.m. Parker Hall, St. Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd, Hermosa Beach. All are welcome. For more information office@scinterfaith.org or call (562) 983-1665.

Monday, March 6

Bird talk

The South Bay Bird Society monthly meeting with guest speaker veterinarian Dr. Walter J. Rosskopf Jr., who will speak about “Basic Avian Medicine”. 7 – 9 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Hermosa Beach, 2515 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Everyone is welcome. For further information, contact Janet Ragonesi at (310) 376-5954 or email ragonesi@att.net.

Tuesday, March 7

History of Jazz

Palos Verdes Library District and the USC Emeriti Center College present Jazz & Swing: Yet Another Encore!, a multi-media presentation with musical examples, rare photos, film clips and live demonstrations that educate and entertain. 6-week course will be taught by Dr. Thom David Mason, retired Professor of Jazz Studies. Free and open to the public. Registration required: Mary Cohen at mcohen@pvld.org or 310-921-7519 to register. For further information, (213) 740-8921 or emeriticollege.usc.edu.

Wednesday, March 8

Reverse the tsunami of suffering

Lecture Series on Chronic Disease Reversa. Get tips on reversing heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, obesity and more. The lecture series will feature Kirk Hamilton, a practicing physician’s assistant of more than 30 years in nutrition, prevention, integrative and lifestyle medicine. He also is the author of “Staying Healthy in the Fast Lane” and host of podcast show “Staying Healthy Today.” 6 p.m. Free but registration is required. LA BioMed, 1124 West Carson St., Torrance. labiomed.org/event/CommunityHealth2017-KirkHamilton or call (310) 222-8180 or email Events@LABioMed.org. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.