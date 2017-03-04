Hermosa Beach police beat

Burglary suspects arrested

Hermosa Beach police officers arrested three people this week suspected of being involved in a series of recent burglaries in the area.

About 3:30 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 25, officers observed a gray Honda Civic driving erratically, according to a statement from Sgt. Mick Gaglia. They pulled the vehicle over, and recognized the occupants from a surveillance videos of vehicle burglaries in Hermosa and surrounding cities.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered personal property belonging to multiple victims, including stolen credit cards, identification cards and narcotics, Gaglia said. Based on the volume of stolen goods, police believe that the suspects had come to Hermosa to steal from cars on multiple occasions.

Vehicle burglary, especially from unlocked cars, is one of the most common crimes in Hermosa. HBPD has recently created a night-time task force to address the issue.

The three suspects were booked at Hermosa Beach jail on suspicion of a number of charges, including possession of stolen property and identity theft.

