Added on March 3, 2017 Kevin Cody newsletter , Water Sports
SBBC Becker Surf contest photo gallery by Steve Gaffney
Surfers in the South Bay Boardriders Club Becker Surf contest made generally weak waves look good. Or maybe it was photographer Steve Gaffney who made the waves look good. The Becker slip and slide was definitely good. Almost 200 surfers competed in the contests, held Saturday, February 25 at 26th Street in Manhattan Beach. Sponsors Becker and Subaru Pacific gave away two surfboards and five Body Glove and Billabong wetsuits. Results and related story.
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login