Community dialogue on race

St. Cross Church will host a panel of religious leaders from a diverse array of faiths this Sunday for a community discussion on race.

The event, co-sponsored by the South Coast Interfaith Council, Holy Faith Episcopal Church of Inglewood and Temple Shalom of the South Bay, will include both comments from faith leaders as well as the opportunity for questions.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. at St. Cross’ Parker Hall on Monterey Boulevard. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is free, with donations welcome.

School construction meetings

The Hermosa Beach City School District will host a pair of community outreach meetings next week concerning upcoming Measure S-related construction.

A meeting regarding North School will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers. And the meeting regarding View School will take place on Tuesday at the Hermosa Valley School multi-purpose room.

Searching for a cure

The 11th annual Adrienne’s Search for a Children’s Cancer Cure event will take place at the Hermosa Kiwanis Hall this Saturday evening.

The event will feature live music from Feed the Kitty and Jack Tracy, and catered dinner and cash bar, and a magician from the Magic Castle. Tickets are $35, with kids under 12 free.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will run till 9 p.m.

