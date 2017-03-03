UCLA Keeps Winning, But Some Skeptics Remain

When the NCAA selection committee released its mid-season update on February 11 there was very little love given to the UCLA Bruins. It’s not clear why UCLA was so slighted, with just a projected #4 seed and an overall ranking of 15. After all these are the Bruins that have hovered inside the top 10 for most of the season, boast one of the most explosive offenses in the country, and in terms of NCAA basketball tradition, there is no program more storied. So it doesn’t come as a big surprise that UCLA took the slight a little personally. When you have fewer losses than several of the teams that were getting #1 and #2 seeds, it stings. So it will be very interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.

“It’s odd,” said head coach Steve Alford, when asked about UCLA’s superior resume but lower seed. “But we don’t control that, and there are still a lot of games to be played.”

True, but not that many more games to be played. And considering that UCLA has won almost all of the games that have been on its schedule, one does wonder what more they could do. Of course if they roll through the Pac-12 tournament they would likely see a marked improvement in their rankings, and possibly get to stay in the West Regional.

UCLA’s biggest problem is its strength of schedule, even though a lot of that isn’t UCLA’s fault. The conference’s ranking is just 6th, putting it last among the major conferences. That’s not UCLA’s fault. And out of conference opponents like Nebraska, Ohio State, and Texas A&M, have all had terrible seasons, lowering their strength of schedule. That’s also not UCLA’s fault.

But a schedule that includes CSU Northridge, San Diego, Pacific, Portland, and UC Riverside is the Bruins fault. As is their loss earlier in the season to cross-town rival USC. Although that was recently avenged with a 32-point drubbing – the Trojans most lopsided loss of the season.

UCLA also does have a win over then #1 Kentucky. Although everyone is now in agreement that the Kentucky team on the floor the first weekend of December is not the same Kentucky team that is closing out the season in late February. So while it was a great win at the time, as Selection Sunday gets near, it’s only seen as a good win.

Regardless of exactly where they end up, UCLA should be a big favorite to do well on the first weekend of the Tournament, which should be a consideration for anyone budgeting for March Madness in Las Vegas. That offense is simply too good, and Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf, and Bryce Alford are simply to explosive, to expect anything less than a Sweet 16 appearance from this club.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.