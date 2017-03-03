UCLA Keeps Winning, But Some Skeptics Remain

- Home
Taste of Blue Zones event benefits local schools
by David Mendez The Manhattan Beach Civic Center will be chock-full of food…
Redondo Beach mayoral candidates offer angles on leadership
by David Mendez Steve Aspel and Bill Brand are leading the race, aligned…
Helping hands: As voters head to the polls to decide on Measure H, cooperation is proving key to addressing South Bay homelessness
by Ryan McDonald Patrick sits on the staircase of a Aviation Boulevard stripmall, just…
Beach Cities Sports: Running, swimming, volleyball, wrestling and more
Wrestling: Two Mira Costa wrestlers will be competing at the CIF State Championships Friday…
Redondo Union, beaten soundly by Damien, still has hopes for state tourney
by Paul Teetor There was only one good thing to say after the Redondo…
Redondo swims to school’s first CIF title in girls water polo
By Randy Angel The final chapter of the storybook season enjoyed by Redondo’s girls…
South Bay Boardriders Becker Surf contest in Manhattan Beach tests small wave surfing
The decision to hold the SBBC Becker Surf Contest proved to be the right one, despite the small surf, which was blamed on the "Balzer Curse." Just days before the contest Balzer resigned as contest director from the club he founded in 2009. …
Love Started With a Trip: A Week of Surf and Stories in Nicaragua
by Morgan Sliff Love can be felt in many contexts. Its sensations aren’t just…
Browning caps young career with Hermosa Beach Bear Back surf title
Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed. The Pitcher House owner was concerned about liability.Greg Browning looked at the same draining barrels, breaking on a waist deep sand bar and said, “Look at those spitting barrels.”…
The evolution of Britt’s BBQ
There are TV shows that involve inside looks at restaurant and hotel operations, and…
Laurel Tavern keeps it simple: sandwiches, sides, and beers
Twenty five years after they were invented, gastropubs are an institution rather than a…
BEER BROS: Keepin’ it gangster, Rob Rubens Distillery and Brewery bottle release
No secret passwords are necessary for Rob Rubens Distillery and Brewery speakeasy themed tasting…
South Bay Contemporary heads North
Beyond the Bubble Two South Bay artists set up shop on the other side…
Jump on it! South Bay Film Society screens “Donald Cried”
“Donald Cried” – film review by Bondo Wyszpolski Since it regularly sells out three…
South Bay arts calendar for March 2 to 8
Thursday, March 2 Tunnel down to enchantment Palos Intermediate School is dishing up a…
Sandbox: Time to settle Redondo Beach’s 30-year old debate
by Steven Diels Redondo Beach City Treasurer, former City Councilmember Let’s face the facts.…
Letters to the Editor 2-23-2017
Carbon copy Dear ER: For those who love political theater, pay attention to the…
Letters to the Editor 2-16-17
Pier perspective Dear ER: My compliments to Richard Foss for his talk on the…
