South Bay arts calendar for March 2 to 8

Thursday, March 2

Tunnel down to enchantment

Palos Intermediate School is dishing up a production of “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.,” and it’s taking place Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., plus Saturday at 2 p.m. Also next week, March 10 and 11. For tickets, email seakingdrama@gmail.com.

Letting it out

“Jazz Expression Night” is an evening of, well, jazz expression, and it features some “outstanding” high school bands along with the Jesse Palter Band. It takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Trump National Golf Club, 1 Trump National Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets, $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Casual buffet tickets are $25. Call (800) 501-9801 or email admin@freedomcommunity.com.

Friday, March 3

Music, dance, song!

Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland star in “Strike Up the Band,” screening on Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

We will entertain you!

The Studio Cabaret Series presents a “Cabaret Showcase” under the guidance of keyboardist Joel Gaines, in which several new artists perform sets specifically designed for this event. It takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $48, with meal, and $33 concert only. (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

From the operatic stage

Grammy-nominated tenor Rodell Aure Rosel, accompanied by pianist Jeremy Frank, performs a recital of arias, art songs, and Broadway compositions at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium on the campus of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Rosel has appeared with LA Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and other companies. He currently has the role of the First Jew in LA Opera’s “Salome.” Tickets, $24. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

You’ve never heard these

Mezzo-soprano Katarzyna Sadej and pianist Basia Bochenek present an art song recital at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. The program highlights such rarely heard works as the Polish tango “To Ostatnia Niedziela,” by Jerzy Petersburski, “Attente” and “Reflets,” by Lili Boulanger, “A White Rose,” by Tom Cipullo, plus works by Wagner and Sibelius. Should be exquisite, don’t you think? Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Back to Broadway

Act II presents their 32st annual South Bay community variety show, featuring songs from popular Broadway musicals, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $25 general; $15 students 18 and under. (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Fail-proof comedy

“Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” by Neil Simon, opens for five weeks at Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro, directed by Holly Baker-Kreiswirth. The performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $27 general; $25 seniors. (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org.

Ladies kick butt

“March Forth!” is a spoken word celebration of female empowerment and (because this is Women’s History Month) it’s taking place at 8 p.m at the Skirball in Los Angeles. Featured performers are: Alyesha Wise, Aman Batra, Chingona Fire (Angela Aguirre and Yesika Salgado), Terisa Siagatonu, and Sariyah Idan. Want to learn more? Go to skirball.org.

Saturday, March 4

Gather ‘round, people

The South Bay Stories Show returns locally for the third time, and it’s featuring Dylan Brody, a regular contributor to NPR’s “Off Ramp.” Several people get up and tell us personal experience stories, and it’s often more fascinating than you might imagine. Takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $20, at buytickets.at/dmscreenplay.

Nimble on their feet

South Bay Ballet presents “Bravo!” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $22. Details at southbayballet.org.

Out of the drawer

Beth Whittenbury will let us in on some secrets for self-publishing from 10:30 to 12 noon in the Second Floor Conference Room at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. It’s just ten easy steps, according to her own book. Free. (310) 318-0675.

Free magic at your table

Lady of Magic Sisuepahn Phila performs close-up magic while you eat and drink from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rock ‘n’ Brews, 6300 Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Always a treat. (310) 378-4970.

They got imaginative

“Creative Expressions,” featuring abstract artist Lois Olsen, painter Kathie Reis, and glass artist Howard Schneider, has its artists’ reception from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive #159, Rolling Hills Estates. Through April 2. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Notable artist returns

Cao Yong has a solo exhibition opening at Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W. Sixth St., San Pedro, with a one-night event opportunity (5 to 9 p.m.) to meet the artist. The work will be on view through April 23. Call (310) 547-3158.

Down at the Annex

Fireball violinist Lucia Micarelli performs on March 4, and Perla Batalla, the latter pulling songs from the Leonard Cohen songbook, performs on March 25, at the Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. Two fine March shows, worth thinking about. Tickets, $20 to $35. Call (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Sunday, March 5

City planning on a new level

El Segundo celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, and “Elsegundissimo” is something of a wish list of how it could be developed over the next century, as perceived largely by numerous artists. This exhibition at ESMoA is rather unique in this way, and it opens Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with opening remarks at 2 p.m. by El Segundo Councilwoman Carol Pirsztuk. Where? 208 Main St., El Segundo. (424) 277-1020 or go to ESMoA.org.

Without a blemish

The Perfect Gentlemen perform a family-friendly vocal variety show, filled with harmony and humor, at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Admission, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Tuesday, March 7

Cataclysmic!

“Discovering Ancient Pompeii” is the topic of Mary Drobny’s lecture, taking place from 12:10 to 1 p.m. as part of the monthly Artful Days series, in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. She’ll review first-hand written accounts of the explosion of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD, and then everyone will view objects and images preserved by the lava. Free. (310) 818-2326. ER

