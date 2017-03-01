Best Picture winner ‘Moonlight’ sweeps at the 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards

by Ryan Rojas/www.cinemacy.com

Each year, on the day before the film industry’s biggest night that is the Oscars, the non-profit arts organization Film Independent hosts the Independent Spirit Awards, an annual event that brings out some of Hollywood’s finest indie filmmakers and stars to a beautiful Santa Monica beach setting to celebrate the films that are made outside of the mainstream studio system. This year, Cinemacy’s Editor-in-Chief Morgan and I covered the awards show from the press room. There was a diverse lineup of films being honored this year, from the Franco-Mexican drama “Chronic” to this year’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture, “Moonlight” (who will ever forget the massive flub that initially and incorrectly awarded the film to “La La Land”). Despite their background or box office success, all nominees shared one common thread – a deep rooted passion and love for independent films.

In a politically-charged era that has viewers almost expecting Hollywood to comment on our nation’s current political happenings, comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney co-hosted the event with no shortage of sharp-witted jokes. Their buddy breeziness set a perfect atmosphere for a relaxed and casual evening (along with house band Gary Clark Jr.). This, being the day before the stress-filled night that is the Oscars, is a much appreciated thing.

The Indie Spirit Awards recognized “Moonlight” with six top honors, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. The show brought out the film’s stars Mahershala Ali (who went on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), Naomie Harris, Janelle Monáe, and more, who all cheered on director Barry Jenkins as he received the Robert Altman Award on the film’s behalf. Speaking about “Moonlight’s” impact on the film industry, Jenkins was humbled by the acknowledgement and considered it a “beacon of inclusivity,” noting that the industry has to tell “more stories that speak truth to power.” “Moonlight” is available to rent on iTunes now.

Voters awarded Casey Affleck, who would also win Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards the following night, with the award for Best Male Lead for his performance as a grieving janitor in “Manchester by the Sea” (available to rent on Amazon). Best Female Lead was awarded to Isabelle Huppert for her performance as a woman assaulted in the amazing, but little-seen, French film, “Elle” (available to rent on Vudu beginning March 14th). Winning Best Supporting Male was Ben Foster for his bank-robbing bad boy character in “Hell of High Water” (available to rent on Amazon) and Best Supporting Female was an ecstatic Molly Shannon for her portrayal of a cancer-stricken mother in “Other People” (available to stream on Netflix).

The theme of the day, celebrating both the diversity of filmmakers and the important stories they tell, resonated when more than a handful of winners thanked us, the members of the press, for their dedication to their job in a time when the media has faced so much attack from Washington. The feeling of unification we felt this day reminds us why stories are so essential to tell now more than ever, and independent cinema continues to prove that this is the place to do it.

Morgan and I would like to express our sincere thanks to Film Independent and Ginsberg/Libby for our inclusion in the event.

