Beach Cities Sports: Running, swimming, volleyball, wrestling and more

Wrestling: Two Mira Costa wrestlers will be competing at the CIF State Championships Friday and Saturday, Mar. 3-4 at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. Jean Paul LeBosnoyani qualified after placing third in the 170-pound division at the CIF-SS Masters Meet on Saturday. Teammate Jared Williams advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 145-pound weight class.

Beach Volleyball: The California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) kicks off ts season with tournaments being held in Manhattan Beach.. On Saturday, Mar. 4 Men’s B, Women’s a and B divisions compete adjacent to the pier while a Women’s Open tourney is held at the Marine Street courts. Action on Sunday, Mar. 5 includes Men’s Open at the pier and Men’s AA competition at Marine Street. For more information, visit cbva.com

The new season of the Co-ed Volleyball on the Beach League on Tuesday nights begin March 14 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Games run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in a best two out of three format. Six weeks of regular season play with two weeks of playoffs. Cost is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident. Teams must register at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For questions, contact Bill Sigler (bill@smacksportswear.com) and/or Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org).

Football: Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes in all sports, Redondo Union High School will be holding its Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camp Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. March 7-30. Camps are run by head coach Matt Ballard and asst. coach and defensive coordinator Keith Ellison. Cost is $$70; $10 for an individual session. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

Paddleboarding: The unofficial start to the paddling season takes place with The Cold Hands Paddle to be held Sunday, March 5 at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro..Open to all ages, the 4-mile race is free with awards given to men’s and women’s stock and unlimited prone and SUP contestants. Raffle tickets and t-shirts available online with proceeds benefitting the Sarcoma Alliance and the fight against cancer. For more information, visit paddleguru.com.

Running: Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. Prior to the race, Olympic gold medalist and Redondo Beach resident Steve Lewis will be presented the inaugural Running Icon Award. Entry fees are $40 for adults and $30 for kids. Runners can register at villagerunner.com.



Swimming: Southern California Aquatics are holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Classes are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School, 1 Seahawk Way Come or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700, for a free week of one-hour swim sessions.

