BEER BROS: Keepin' it gangster, Rob Rubens Distillery and Brewery bottle release

No secret passwords are necessary for Rob Rubens Distillery and Brewery speakeasy themed tasting room. Opened in a repurposed mid-century brick building in El Segundo’s Smoky Hollow district last June, RRDB is South Bay’s only purveyor of fine spirits and brews. Owner Rob Ruben’s lineage is his inspiration. His great grandfather and family organized the Royal Theatre Company, who in 1926 constructed the Joliet, Illinois landmark, Rubens Rialto Square Theatre, a popular hangout of gangster Al Capone and his buddies.

Ruben is not only influenced by the entrepreneurial spirit of his family; the aesthetics of the Rubens Rialto Square building built in 1926 is felt all throughout RRDB. Lightheartedly, RRDB name plays with exploits of Rubens Rialto Square infamous guests in the titles of his gin, vodka, bourbon, and beers. While American Vandal Vodka, Eighteenth Amendment Gin, and Hideaway Whiskey are available bottled, RRDB will be releasing its first beer bottles, Frank Morelli, a New England Style IPA, and Head Over Heels IPA.

“Coming out of the Prohibition era, Frank Morelli was a notorious New England gangster and contemporary of Al Capone who got his start robbing trains,” said Rubens.

Frank Morelli New England IPA has a 47 IBU and a 6.5 % ABV. It is made with 2-Row malt, Golden Naked oats, flaked barley, and acidulated malt.

“We keep it hazy with a citra and mosaic hop. It’s got a low bitterness and a soft pillowy mouthfeel that showcases a juicy hop character and a granola malt flavoring in the background,” he said.

RRDB’s Head over Heels IPA is an ongoing experiment with rotating hops. As a result, there’s been different versions, each one uniquely fresh and lively. For its debut bottle, RRDB chose version 2.0 with a 65 IBU and a manageable 7.0% ABV.

“It has a simple grain for clean crisp finish,” Rubens said. “At the same time, the noticeable body showcases the Simcoe, Amarillo, Chinook, and Centennial Hops — the new age classic hop blend.”

On the heels of the tasting room bottle release of Hideaway Whiskey two weeks ago, RRDB is throwing the bottle release party for Frank Morelli New England IPA and Head Over Heals IPA on March 3.

“On top of the bottle release, we will be conducting distillery and brewery tours at 6 p.m.,” he said.

Besides’ RRDB’s tasting room decor, which includes old-fashioned couches, coffee tables, button back chairs, swivel bar stools and its use of dark woods, the venue’s live performances also take a patron back in time. The distillery tasting room’s music style has been on the hepcat jazzier bluesier side of things. Blues and jazz pianist Ron Tanski will be banging away at the keys. Manhattan Beach’s Hangar Inn will be setting up to serve tacos.

“Don’t forget we have a mixologist in the tasting room.We will be debuting a more expansive cocktail menu,” Rubens said. “Come try our Stubborn Mule made with our American Vandal Vodka, organic serrano pepper, and spicy mule–a badass version of the the standard American Mule. Or try classics like our Giggle Water made with our Eighteenth Amendment Gin fresh lime juice, agave, cucumber slices, mint leaves, and lime wedge.”

For more information about Rob Ruben’s Distillery and Brewery and events, check out rubensspirit.com

Hoppy Happenins

Michelle from Flights Beer Bar said, “Catch all the March Madness Basketball action at FLIGHTS starting March 14. Large HDTV’s, all games day and night, great food and 40 taps of Premium Craft beer will provide you with a front row seat for this and all other major/PPV sporting events.”

UFC 209 is playing on Saturday night.

“Keep your eyes peeled for some of our special ‘flash’ discounts during March. Last, by not least, save March 17 for our 2017 St. Patrick’s Day party. It will be a real party all day and night so get ready to eat, drink and be Irish for as long as you can,” she said. “Fly into Flights and just have fun.”

On any given night in the South Bay, Dustin Bartz of Bartz Barbecue will be serving BBQ that saves you a flight to Austin, Texas. He’ll be smoking it up at Honest Abe Cidery March 2 and 9, Strand Brewing Company March 3 and 10, Absolution Brewing Company March 4 and 11, and LA Ale Works March 8.

Cosmic Brewing’s “Cosmic Crew” invites everybody to take flight into intergalactic space and travel around the 3rd Quarter Waning Gibbous moon as well as some pretty great happening in the cosmos March 10 at 7 p.m.

“This time it’s a new moon which means there is no full moon, thus making the sky even darker to see stars and planets. This event is free, so come on down. This event is also weather permitting,” said Cosmic’s Sabrina. “If it rains, we will take out the telescopes as soon as it stops and there’s a clear sky”

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and Cosmic will be releasing a limited Irish Stout on the day dedicated to the man who rid Ireland of snakes.

Beer Bros paid a visit to Los Angeles Ale Works newly opened brewery in Hawthorne. LAAW’s Andrew and Kip were still stoking on their opening weekend crowd (featuring the USC marching band). “Man, the opening was slammed,” said Kip.

As the first brewery to plant a hoppy flag in Beach Boy’s territory, LAAW’s stellar beer program and its tasting room, located in their beautiful mid-century red brick brewery, is a must visit.

They are planning a special release for St. Patrick’s Day with fellow Hawthornian craft beer destination, Flights Beer Bar, a whiskey barrel aged oatmeal stout.

Absolution Brewing Company has Free Yoga at the brewery March 4, Growler Mondays with fills for only $13 and Wicked Wednesdays with $5 pints all day.

Tom Dunbabin of King Harbor Brewing Company reports, “A vacation-inducing blast of tropical radness comes to life: 808 Concentrate, a crushable pale ale w/ Mosaic, Azacca, and Passionfruit inspired by the aloha vibes of our friends in Pepper. The official release will be at Rhythm, Wine, and Brews Saturday March 4th in Indio, California.”

808 Concentrate will be available at both KHBC’s tasting rooms in cans and on tap.

“Can you feel it in your thumbs? Tall Dank & Handsome this way comes,” said Alison of Scholb’s Brewing Company. “Starting life boiling and bubbling like a witches brew and then dry hopped with an abundance of Columbus, Simcoe and Mosaic.This dank favorite has been missed. Come drink it quick before it slinks back into the shadows.”

El Segundo Brewing Company is introducing a single hop “Bursted Series” March 9 debuting three beers that each use one hop varietal.

“We are excited to showcase each hop independently and learn more about the dynamic flavor profile each hop provides. More info to come,” said Tom from ESBC.

On March 2, Select Beer Store is hosting Bottle Logic Brewing and will be pouring drafts of Darkstar November (Russian Imperial Stout), Calf Life (Milk Stout), Recursion (IPA), Congruent (Pale Ale), 714 Blonde, and Byzantine Vision (Baltic Porter). Starts at 5 p.m. March 7 is Tuesday Bottle Flight Night featuring Belgian quads and dark strong ales. They’ll be opening some special bottles and pouring a three-taster flight. Starts at 5 p.m. SBS is celebrating 5 years on March 11.

“To mark this significant milestone anniversary, we’ll be featuring special drafts from our favorite Los Angeles and Orange County breweries,” said SBS’s Wes Jacobs. “Weather permitting, we’ll set up an outdoor beer garden in the back for the overflow crowd. Barley Hops Grill will also be on site serving up their delicious Asian fusion BBQ. Starts at noon and goes all day.”

The ladies at Phantom Carriage have been brewing “Suspiria,” a very dark, full-bodied, roast ale with a complementary oatmeal flavor at 6.55 abv. $1 from each pint will be donated to the Keep a Breast Foundation. Suspiria is on tap at the Phantom Carriage tasting room as well as will be on tap March 2 at Naja’s Place.

