Redondo swims to school’s first CIF title in girls water polo

By Randy Angel

The final chapter of the storybook season enjoyed by Redondo’s girls water polo was written Saturday and will be one for the record books

Second-seeded Redondo held off top-seeded Villa Park 10-5 to capture the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 championship at the William J. Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

It was Redondo’s first CIF title in girls water polo and a fitting way for the seniors, who helped Coach Shelby Haroldson build the Sea Hawks into a powerful program, to cap off their prep careers in the pool.

Yet is was a pair of freshmen who led the way to victory.

Julia Janov scored five goals while goalkeeper Katherine Wrightsman anchored a defense recording 12 saves including all six Villa Park power-play attempts. Senior Sophie Maguy, Redondo’s leading scorer on the season, added two goals in the win.

“I think the key for our win was our defense, our attitude going into the game and teamwork,” Haroldson said. “The girls were more excited than nervous. They were ready to play right from the beginning and there wasn’t a lot of pressure on the game because we had never been in this position before. These girls have been working so hard together since the beginning of the season so it’s very rewarding that all that hard work paid off.”

Entering the season, Haroldson knew she had an exceptionally talented team, but it was until late January when Redondo won the Bonita Tournament (including wins against perennial powers La Serna Bonita and Troy) then defeated rival Mira Costa 8-7, that she realized the Sea Hawks had a good chance at becoming CIF champs.

“After winning the Bonita Tournament things really changed for the team,” Haroldson said. “I think something just really clicked with the girls when we won that tournament.”

Redondo went on to win its first Bay League championship finishing the season with an impressive 29-3 record. Two of its losses were to CIF-SS Division 2 champion Schurr.

Haroldson attributes the success of her program to the dedication of her players and coaches.

“The seniors this year have played a huge role in the success of building the program,” Haroldson said. “They started this journey with me as head coach and they have continued to believe in themselves, their teammates, the coaches and what I have been trying to do for the program for the last three years. Of course this program is still building and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can continue to do.”

She feels the success of this year’s squad will not only attract more girls to water polo, but push the JV and Frosh-Soph players to experience the same moments enjoyed by the varsity this season.

