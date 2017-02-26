‘Balzer Curse’ lifts for South Bay Boardriders Becker contest in Manhattan Beach

Under South Bay Boardriders Club founding president Mike Balzer, just about every contest the club has held since its winter contest series began in 2010 has enjoyed good surf. But for Saturday’s SBBC Becker contest, the third of this winter’s series, despite two months of consistent overhead waves, the ocean went flat. Blame fell to the “Balzer Curse.” Just days before the contest Balzer resigned from the board and as contest director.

When club president Tom Horton and newly appointed contest directors Wright Adaza and Matt Walls looked at the 26th Street, Manhattan Beach contest site early Saturday morning, they discussed postponing the event. But instead, they honored Balzer’s tradition of never canceling a contest unless conditions were unsafe.

The decision proved to be the right one. The early heats, when the tide was high, tested the contestants’ ability to pull into 2-foot shore pound. But as the tide went out, the “Balzer Curse” lifted and the outside sandbars began offering longer rides and more maneuvers.

Almost 200 surfers competed in 11 divisions, ranging from assisted micro groms (9 and under) to legends (45 and over). Sponsors Becker and Subaru Pacific gave away two surfboards and five Body Glove and Billabong wetsuits.

“It was worth all the work to see the stoke on everyone’s faces,” Adiza said after a mom who drives her daughter to contests up and down the coast, told him the SBBC contests “are the best on the California Coast.”

Adaza credited the contest series’ success to Balzer for serving as its director for nearly a decade. ER

South Bay Boardriders Becker Surf contest result, Saturday, Febury 26, 2017 at 26th Street in Manhattan Beach.

Early morning high tide and fast breaking shorepound challenged surfers in the Open and Junior Women’s competitors Photos by Kevin Cody

