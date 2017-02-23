Hermsoa Beach Police Beat

Stolen vehicles

A rash of auto thefts struck various parts of Hermosa Beach earlier this month, though it is not clear if the crimes are connected.

In the first case, a car was stolen from the 1000 block of 3rd Street, near Hopkins Avenue, on the evening of Feb. 7. The vehicle had been left unlocked with a key in the ignition.

In the second case, a motorcycle was stolen from a garage in the 500 block of Manhattan Avenue sometime in the evening of Feb. 9 or early the next morning. Hermosa Beach Police officers recovered the bike Feb. 10.

And in a third case, a vehicle was taken sometime between the evening of Feb. 10 and the morning of Feb. 11. The vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway in the 1100 block of 3rd street, just a block east of the Feb. 7 theft, and was also taken with doors unlocked and a key in the ignition.

Police also discovered an attempted auto theft on Feb. 2, in which wires from a motorcycle parked near an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Ardmore Ave. were cut and fused together, suggesting an aborted hotwiring job.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.