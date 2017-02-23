Hermsoa Beach Police Beat
Stolen vehicles
A rash of auto thefts struck various parts of Hermosa Beach earlier this month, though it is not clear if the crimes are connected.
In the first case, a car was stolen from the 1000 block of 3rd Street, near Hopkins Avenue, on the evening of Feb. 7. The vehicle had been left unlocked with a key in the ignition.
In the second case, a motorcycle was stolen from a garage in the 500 block of Manhattan Avenue sometime in the evening of Feb. 9 or early the next morning. Hermosa Beach Police officers recovered the bike Feb. 10.
And in a third case, a vehicle was taken sometime between the evening of Feb. 10 and the morning of Feb. 11. The vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway in the 1100 block of 3rd street, just a block east of the Feb. 7 theft, and was also taken with doors unlocked and a key in the ignition.
Police also discovered an attempted auto theft on Feb. 2, in which wires from a motorcycle parked near an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Ardmore Ave. were cut and fused together, suggesting an aborted hotwiring job.
