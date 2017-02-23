About Town in Hermosa Beach

Documentary from skiing’s Millers

“The Movement: One Man Joins An Uprising,” a documentary narrated Robert Redford former Hermosa Beach ski filmmaker Warren Miller airs Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. on KNBC. The film was produced by Miller’s son Kurt, whose Make A Hero production company produces inspirational sports films featuring people with disabilities. “The Movement” tells the story of five athletes with disabilities, including including surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm after being attacked by a Tiger Shark, and NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles.

State of the City

Mayor Hany Fangary will deliver the annual State of the City address at the Beach House Hotel next Thursday evening.

The event, sponsored by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, will begin with a social gathering at 6 p.m., with Mayor Fangary’s speech commencing at 7 p.m.

Volleyball tournament

The American Athletic Union will host a youth volleyball tournament on the north side of the Hermosa Pier this weekend.

Play is expected to last from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will feature teams of boys and girls between 10 and 18 years of age. Winners may qualify for subsequent tournaments, including the Junior Olympics.

