Letters to the Editor 2-23-2017

Carbon copy

Dear ER:

For those who love political theater, pay attention to the upcoming self-destruction of the Hermosa Beach City Council. No political party stays in power too long. Why? Power goes to their heads and they keep pushing their personal agendas and become deaf to the “regular people.” You just saw it on the national stage, and you are about to see it in spades in Hermosa Beach. The highly charged E&B Measure O proposition swept in a group of people way beyond the pale for their environmental activism. They are now trying to impose a Carbon Neutrality mandate on our city. The super-aggressive State of California target of a 66 percent reduction in carbon emissions is not enough. They want to have taxpayers pay for “carbon offset” credits to outside groups, while adding bonds for our schools and not doing a thing for our infrastructure. Hermosa Beach is not Berkeley. Take a chill pill councilmembers and join the rest of your city. Or, keep pushing your personal agendas and approve Carbon Neutrality and see your overreach rewarded with a broom out of office.

Joe​ Montana

Hermosa Beach

Local appeal

Editor

I was disappointed with Manhattan Beach Mayor David Lesser’s suggestion at his State of the City address last week that Manhattan Beach be a global destination for tourism and business. The downtown residential community’s expensive ($1,300,00) survey leading to the draft downtown specific plan clearly spelled out rightfully that residents do not have an obligation to support Manhattan Beach businesses that don’t serve the community’s needs. Towns that prefer to retain their small town character have succeeded in doing so by intentionally avoiding focus on “global appeal.”

William Victor

Manhattan Beach

Tough guy needed

Dear ER:

Here’s why I want to re-elect Manhattan Beach council member Tony D’Errico: He’s a straight-shooter, not a politician. Some say he’s brash, but to me he’s refreshingly forthright. He calls them like he sees them and doesn’t mince words or pander. Sometimes that rubs people the wrong way, but he’s got the chutzpah to take on the special interests when their objectives are at odds with what’s right for the community. Elect tough-minded, independent thinkers like D’Errico.

Roark Sandberg

Manhattan Beach

Check on spending

Dear ER,

Manhattan Beach’s main concern should be the city’s spending increases in the last few years. These increases include an unnecessary increase of expensive city staff members and the use of outside consultants. City council candidate Richard Montgomery is experienced and focused on controlling our city spending and limiting the use of expensive outside consultants. This is what our city needs. I urge Manhattan Beach residents to consider Montgomery as one of their choices on March 7.

Kim Edwards

Manhattan Beach

Burton shares burden

Dear ER:

We write to enthusiastically endorse Mark Burton for Manhattan Beach City Council. We are the parents of a son with non-verbal Autism. When we decided to set up an evening program where similar special needs teens could meet to watch movies, we contacted Burton to see if the City could provide a safe location for the program. He immediately met with us, understood the need and showed compassion for our situation. Within days, he arranged meetings with City officials who provided us with a suitable locale and the program was a success. We next turned to Burton when the Manhattan Beach Unified School District set up a program for special needs students who had graduated high school and were in need of job training (aka the CHOICE Booster). Burton was instrumental in setting up meetings with City leadership and now these kids are being trained to work at City jobs as well as at other Manhattan Beach businesses. Parenting a special needs child is extremely challenging. Having a City Council representative who understands these challenges sets Burton apart. In addition to his vast experience in government, Burton is someone who truly cares for our community. We share these stories in the hopes readers will consider voting for Mark Burton for Manhattan Beach City Council.

Kevin and Beth Hynes

Manhattan Beach

Schooled Redondo candidate

Dear ER:

I’ve known Todd Loewenstein for the past 10 years. Our daughters started kindergarten in the same class and attended elementary, middle, and now high school, together. Loewenstein is also my neighbor. I’m writing to express my support for his City Council candidacy. His eight years spent on the Redondo Beach School Board, the school modernization bond campaigns he helped to fund and complete, the district’s excellent academics and its solid financial footing despite recession, can’t help but impress. Loewenstein’s dedication in leading the fight against Measure B and its 600-plus condos on the AES site endeared him to our neighbors, who are worried that overdevelopment will ruin our nice area. His support of Yes on Measure C to fight the big mall and its massive traffic is important as well. Compare this to his opponent, Doug Rodriguez, who as a Planning Commissioner hasn’t seen a development he doesn’t like, has approved the massage parlors and tattoo shops on Artesia Boulevard, and has rubberstamped overbuilding of residential units on smaller lots. Please join me in supporting my neighbor and friend Todd Loewenstein for City Council.

Jay Penn

Redondo Beach

Brand new spaces

Dear ER:

When I first heard that Bill Brand was running for mayor of Redondo Beach, I got so excited that now there’s a chance to save our beautiful city. I’ve worked alongside Bill gathering signatures, talking to people in the streets and passing out flyers for measures that protect our city against overdevelopment. He gets out in the streets and spends hours with us volunteers, talking to people about how to best use land for the citizens. I grew up in San Francisco and remember the wonderful hours I spent at Golden Gate Park as a child. Granted, we don’t have enough land for a Golden Gate Park, but I do think Bill Brand will help us avoid the density and traffic that goes with the current plans for overdevelopment. He is an innovative leader who wants to see us build more open and green spaces into our general plan.

Meta Moder

Redondo Beach

Brand new vision

Dear ER,:

Before Redondo residents decide on who to vote for as Mayor on March 7, they need to ask this question: What is Mayoral candidate Bill Brand’s vision for Redondo Beach? Does it include spending millions on lawsuits? At the February 7 Redondo Beach City Council meeting, he (and two others), voted against Legato’s mixed use and residential project, at Pacific Coast Hwy. Legato attorney Michael Shonafelt told him, “If you want a quicker path to the hotel, you did exactly the opposite of what a council member should be doing tonight because you’re going back to litigation.” Two other council members voted with Brand, making it a majority.

Add this issue to a growing list of other projects that Bill Brand has blocked, such as the Waterfront Development and co-authoring Measure C, which, if passed, could gut that project, possibly leading to another lawsuit. Brande co-authored the measure to stop AES’ plans to fund, clean and develop their property on Harbor Drive, which would have removed the Power Plant And now, buildings will remain empty at Pacific Coast Hwy. and Prospect, just more unfinished business, another eyesore in Redondo Beach, despite the fact that Legato is trying to move forward. So, what does Bill Brand really want for Redondo Beach? Does he know? It’s as if he’s never stopped campaigning for his own self-serving interests versus working on all issues that affect the constituents in his District. And, if he hasn’t properly addressed those in his District, how successful will he be as Mayor? Redondo Beach needs a progressive and comprehensive thinker, a positive leader who is a consensus builder, working collaboratively, not in opposition, who will spend City money on fixing our crumbling infrastructure, not on lawsuits. Vote yes on Steve Aspel for mayor. Vote no on Measure C.

Georgette Gantner

Redondo Beach

Correction: A letter titled “Manhattan hot spot” which appeared in last week’s Easy Reader, was mistakenly attributed. The letter was written by Kathy Clark, of Manhattan Beach.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.