South Bay Community Calendar 2-23-2017

Thursday, February 23

Tell me a story

Palos Verdes Historical Society presents Sweets, Secrets, and Wine, stories from the Artifact Collection. 7:30 – 9 p.m. Pt. Vicente Interpretive Center, 31501 Palos Verdes Dr. West, Rancho Palos Verdes. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Seating Limited. RSVP by calling (310) 373-6018 or membership@PalosVerdesHistoricalSociety.org.

Friday, February 24

State of the City 2017

State of the City Address by Mayor Steve Aspel. RSVP, seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. (310) 376-6911. 7 – 9 p.m. Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach and Marina Hotel, 300N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. redondochamber.org.

Designs for Dining

St. Francis Episcopal Church presents its “2017 Designs for Dining” fundraiser benefiting the St. Francis Outreach Scholarship Fund. View creative trends in entertaining and themed-table designs. 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wine and craft beer tastings from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Live jazz. 2200 Via Rosa, at the northwest entrance to Palos Verdes Estates, off Palos Verdes Blvd. Advance tickets are $35 (by Feb. 22) $40 at the door. For more information, call (310) 375-4617 , or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org and click on Designs for Dining link at bottom right side of home page.

Black History Celebration

The Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce present the 20th Annual Black History Celebration.

2017 Honorees to-date include: Chester Pitts II, Dr. Willie Hagan, the Emotions and CSUDH student Asia Watkins. 10:30 a.m. Vendor Walkway, 11 a.m. Registration, 12 p.m. Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance. Tickets available at TorranceChamber.com.

A blast through the past

Encore! A celebration of love & theater. Live performances and video memories of over 60 years of stage shows. 7:30 p.m. MBCC Community Hall Theater, 303 S. Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach. For tickets call Pat Martzen at (310) 545-8250 or email pmartzen@gmail.com. Additional shows on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. MBCCTheater.com.

Saturday, February 25

Have a heart

The Volunteer Center Heart of Helping Family Fun Faire. A variety of entertainment for both kids and adults including carnival games, prizes, food, face painting, and a unique interactive kid-driven story time. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Volunteer Center parking lot, 1230 Cravens Ave, Torrance. Free. Game tickets 10 for $5. For more information call Trisha Smith at (310) 212-5009 or email volopps@volctr-sobay.org. volcenter.org

Race for our school

American Martyrs 5K run/walk. This popular community race offers a fun family environment including a Costume Contest and Running Stroller Category. 8 a.m. 1701 Laurel Ave, Manhattan Beach. Go to ams5k.org for more information and registration. Proceeds benefit American Martyrs School.

A show of art

Beyond Books: LA Opera’s Zarzuela Project and El Rebozo Art Show. Featuring Gabriela Malinalxzochitl Zapata and Juan Solis curated by Dulce Stein. 1 – 4 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. Outdoor performance by the LA Opera’s Zarzuela Project at 2 p.m. For questions call Melissa at (310) 545-8595 or email: mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov.

Sunday, February 26

And the award goes to

89th Academy Awards Viewing Party at Temple Emet’s. Appetizers, dinner, drinks and more. $36 per person. 3 p.m. 2051 W. 236th Street, Torrance. RSVP by calling (310) 316-3322 or visit TempleEmet.org.

Treasure hunting

Torrance Antique Street Faire has 200+ sellers with antiques, collectibles, furniture, crafts, jewelry, vintage clothes, plants, home decor and more all on sale at bargain prices. Antique appraisals for only $3 per item. Live music. Karren’s Krafts 4 Kids with free crafting activities. Free admission and pet friendly. For information call (310) 328-6107 or visit torranceantiquefaire.com.

Sunday, March 5

Basque dinner

“Supper in a California Basque Boardinghouse” is the title of a dinner and discussion, featuring a multi course Basque meal prepared by Basque-born chef Bernard Ibarra and a talk on Basque food by Easy Reader restaurant writer Richard Foss. Seatings at 5 and 7:30. Proceeds will benefit the Pacific Food and Beverage museum. A Basque Kitchen is located at 136 International Boardwalk, on the Redondo Beach pier. To view the menu and make reservations go to PacificFood.org.

