City Council approves overhire for RBPD command staff

by David Mendez

The Redondo Beach Police Department is facing a problem that, just a few years ago, would have seemed like a dream. In order to ensure that its ranks will be properly maintained into the future, RBPD requested that the City Council approve an overhiring measure to keep up with the expected turnover of its existing command staff.

The request was brought about following the January retirement of Captain Tom Krafick, and the likely retirement of Captain Jeff Hink later this year.

“What that does to a police department that has recently promoted three new lieutenants is that we no longer have a ton of experience and exposure at the highest levels of management,” Police Chief Keith Kauffman said. “What I’m requesting is for this fiscal year to overhire the position of captain…and use Captain Hink’s experience to train two new captains for the remainder of his time here.”

The request coincides with a recent promotion up the chain of command for three long-standing officers in the department. Joe Hoffman, Shawn Freeman and Jason Sapien were recently promoted to the positions of Captain, Lieutenant and Sergeant, respectively. All are long-time officers who began their careers with RBPD. Kauffman also indicated that Lt. Jon Naylor will be promoted to captain as well.

“It’s important to know that true succession planning is going to be key to the future of the police department, and I think this is the perfect way to put it in place,” Kauffman said.

Currently, the department has 95 sworn officers, with funding for 96. However, in 2014, RBPD was operating with 83 officers and due to long-term injuries, at one point functioning with only 74 officers.

“It’s a tremendous change…for a full service department in a city of this size, to meet the demands of our citizens, 70 is a tough number,” Kauffman said. Recruitment totals have seen between 400 and 500 applicants to the department, which Kauffman called “fire department” numbers.

“Our partners and neighbors [in other cities] are struggling to get people to apply and we’re starting to cut numbers off,” Kauffman said.

The overhire measure is anticipated to save the city $16,000, due to the fact that tenured officers at the top pay step of their rank will be replaced by officers earning at a lower step.

“In my time here, it’s been super impressive to watch the change and culture shift after hearing stories and issues even before sitting up here,” said Councilman Christian Horvath. “I think the proactive culture change the city has undertaken is something that residents should be aware of — it’s quite impressive.”

The hiring measure was passed unanimously.

