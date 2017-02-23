South Bay arts calendar – Feb. 23-March 1

Thursday, February 23

Hip and avant-garde

The Free Jazz Radicals, with avant-garde jazz composer Bobby Breton, J. Michael O’Neal, and Del Atkins, are featured from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in “Tunes at TAM,” the monthly jazz concert held at the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Suggested donation, $20. Call (310) 376-5577 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com.

Dear to their hearts

“Personal Matters” is a group show on view through March 9 in the El Camino College Art Gallery,16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Artists depicting their own experiences. Reception Feb. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m., with an artist’s talk on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. (310) 660-3010.

Happy feet

How about some ballroom dancing with the Retro Swing Band? This live octet performs American ballroom dance music from the 1920s to the 1950s, and they’re set to play from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Elks Club, 315 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Donation, $10. Call (310) 663-6690 or go to bigband.com/dances.

Peninsula mysteries revealed!

“Sweets, Secrets, and Wine,” presented by the Palos Verdes Historical Society, features stores from the Artifact Collection from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Point Vicente Interpretive Center, 31501 Palos Verdes Dr. West, Rancho Palos Verdes. This is the first of a planned series of three talks centered around the Society’s thousands of local artifacts. Doors don’t open until 7:15. Seating is limited. Members, $10; non-members, $20. RSVP at (310) 373-6018 or by email, membership@PalosVerdesHistoricalSociety.org.

Glassy and green

Hosted by Margo Farris, co-owner of Pages, “Search for the Perfect Wave” authors Craig Peterson and Kevin Naughton discuss their book at 7 p.m. at {pages}: a bookstore, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. The large format book includes the travel stories and photos they contributed to Surfer magazine during the 1970s and ‘80s. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Friday, February 24

He walks the line

Vocalist Humble Harry leads the cast in a Johnny Cash Birthday Tribute from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the Hermosa Saloon, 211 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. No cover. (310) 374-9060 or go to thehermosasaloon.com.

Hear them once, or twice

Piano-Wind Trio, presented by the South Bay Chamber Music Society, consists of Jennifer Johnson on oboe, Judith Farmer on bassoon, and Robert Thies on piano, and they perform at 8 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the Music Department at L.A. Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington (in the Music Bldg. at the north end of the campus). They’ll play again on Sunday, at 3 p.m., in the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. The program includes works by Jean-Baptiste Loeillet, Maurice Ravel, Gemot Wolfgang, Claude Debussy, Henri Dutilleux, and Francis Poulenc. Free; donations appreciated. More at palosverdes.com/sbcms/.

How to make an impression

The “2017 Designs for Dining” fundraiser, presented by St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, at the northwest entrance to Palos Verdes Estates, takes place from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and it features creative trends in entertaining and themed-table designs. Guest speakers, boutiques, wine and craft beer tastings from 5:30 to 7:30, with appetizers by way of Chef Robert Bell of Mama Terano, with live jazz by the O.F.P.J. Trio. Much more, too. Tickets, $35 in advance and $40 at the door. (310) 375-4617 or go to stfrancispalosverdes.org, and click on the Designs for Living link at the bottom right of the home page.

Where it’s always Halloween

The Palos Verdes Performing Arts Conservatory continues its student production of the ghoulish Broadway musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Closes Sunday. Tickets, $15 to $28. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Coming home?

“The Signal Flame” is a novel about a family awaiting the return of their youngest son from the Vietnam War, and it’s by Andrew Krivak, author also of “The Sojourn.” He’ll be discussing his work at 7 p.m. at Pages, 904 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Free. (3100 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

A fireworks retrospective

“Encore! A Celebration of Love and Theater,” being 60 years of performances at the Manhattan Beach Community Church, has three stellar performances: Friday at 7:30 p.m., with tickets at $35; Saturday at 6 p.m., starting early because there’s a pre-show gala by Chef Olga, with the show following at 7:30, and tickets at $75; and Sunday at 2 p.m., a reprise of both shows, the tickets going for $35. They all takes place in the Manhattan Beach Community Church Hall, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. Call Pat Martzen at (310) 545-8250 or email pmartzen@gmail.com. Or go to mbcctheater.com.

Iceberg! Dead ahead!

“Titanic” (1953), starring Clifton Webb and Barbara Stanwyck, screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The film won three Academy Awards. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Saturday, February 25

A graduate of Julliard, too

Pianist and chamber musician Alina Kiryayeva performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union Auditorium, on the southeast corner of Pacific Coast Hwy and Diamond, in Redondo Beach. Part of the series presented by the South Bay Community Concert Association. Tickets, $20 adults and $10 students, 18 and under. Call Paul Bellia, (310) 326-8184 or go to southbayconcerts.org.

Stepping up, stepping out

“Dancing with the South Bay Star VI” takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre and, like the TV show, it pairs local celebrities with professional dancers. The compete to raise funds for the Torrance Cultural Arts foundation and their favorite non-profit organization. Where? 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $65, $45, $35. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Let’s be funny

The improvisational comedy troupe Jump Start performs (using audience suggestions) at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $10 general; if you’re under 12 then just cough up $5. To learn more, call Julie Martin at (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

Sunday, February 26

She’s all you have, Rigoletto

Verdi’s “Rigoletto” (as part of the San Francisco Opera Cinema Series) screens at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. A court jester tries to shield his daughter from his lecherous duke. Tickets, $17.50. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Tuesday, February 28

Seasoned talent

Directed by Anne Hulegard and starring talented actors from the South Bay (ages from 19-94), a free actors showcase featuring scenes and monologues from popular films, television shows and plays, takes place at 8:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Among the performers is Shannon Welles, who turns 95 this year, and has been seen in many films, commercials, and TV shows, including “Mad Men,” “True Blood,” “Inception,” and “Anger Management.” Approx. 45 minutes long. Park in back and walk in, it’s that easy! More information if you email actsproductions@gmail.com.

Wednesday, March 1

The panic of McCarthyism

April Smith is the author of a new novel, “Home Sweet Home,” and she’ll be talking about it and other books at 7 p.m. at Pages, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (3100 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Thursday, March 2

Letting it out

“Jazz Expression Night” is an evening of, well, jazz expression, and it features some “outstanding” high school bands along with the Jesse Palter Band. It takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Trump National Golf Club, 1 Trump National Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets, $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Casual buffet tickets are $25. Call (800) 501-9801 or email admin@freedomcommunity.com. ER

